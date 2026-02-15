More Seattle Seahawks representation joined the Las Vegas Raiders Sunday. Klint Kubiak is already in place as head coach. Now the Super Bowl winning offensive coordinator has tabbed his first OC.

NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero revealed who's joining Kubiak's first Raiders staff.

“The Raiders are expected to hire Andrew Janocko as their offensive coordinator, sources tell The Insiders,” Pelissero posted on the social media website X, formerly Twitter. “Janocko is close with new coach Klint Kubiak, who brought him to Seattle last year as QBs coach. One week after winning the Super Bowl, they’re together again in Las Vegas.”

This means the Silver and Black will add one more assistant with a title ring from Feb. 8.

Raiders becoming ‘Seahawks South' now?

The franchise hired the Seahawks' first Super Bowl winning head coach last year in Pete Carroll. This time the ownership and management tabbed a recent ‘Hawks SB winner. Plus one of the league's most coveted assistants in Kubiak.

Janocko comes over after working wonders with Sam Darnold. The past journeyman QB improved his completion percentage to 67.7% with Janocko on his side. Of course, Darnold captured the league's attention in guiding Seattle to its second-ever Vince Lombardi Trophy.

The 37-year-old Janocko has never coordinated an offense before. He's spent 2021 to 2025 as the QB coach for the Minnesota Vikings, Chicago Bears, New Orleans Saints and Seahawks in that order. Janocko first emerged as a contender to join the Raiders earlier on Sunday.

While he adds Seahawks representation to Kubiak's staff, the new HC also added a seasoned veteran assistant in special teams coach Joe DeCamillis. He's a 31-year coaching veteran who previously led South Carolina the past two seasons.