Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert just turned in one of the grittiest performances of the season, and he is already aiming for more. Less than 24 hours after beating the Las Vegas Raiders with a broken bone in his non-throwing hand, Herbert underwent surgery in Los Angeles and still plans to suit up for Week 14’s Monday night showdown against the Philadelphia Eagles.

On Monday, the team announced that Herbert had successful surgery to stabilize the fracture and labeled his status “day-to-day.” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Herbert’s intention is to play against Philadelphia, while ESPN’s Adam Schefter echoed the team’s stance that an official call will come later in the week.

The optimism is not just coming from the insiders. Herbert told reporters he is treating this week as if he is playing, and head coach Jim Harbaugh praised his toughness after the win, saying his quarterback taped it up, threw the glove on and still played a great game.

The Chargers also showed why they might be able to protect their franchise QB a bit more going forward. Running back Kimani Vidal gashed the Raiders for a career-best 126 rushing yards and a 59-yard touchdown, while Jaret Patterson added 54 yards and a score as Los Angeles piled up 192 rushing yards on 43 attempts.

Philadelphia brings its own urgency into Monday night at 8-4 after back-to-back losses, looking to steady things behind Jalen Hurts and a wobbling offense. If Herbert plays, it sets up a marquee quarterback duel in prime time.

We have seen stars like Josh Allen and Aaron Rodgers play through left-hand and wrist fractures before, and Herbert has history with a broken off-hand as well. The Chargers know he wants the ball. Now they have to decide how much pain is worth the playoff push.