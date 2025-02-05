The Los Angeles Rams are preparing to make a big change this offseason, putting veteran wideout Cooper Kupp on the trade block despite the team winning the NFC West and reaching the divisional round in the playoffs. Now a former player advises that the Rams shouldn’t stop there.

“I think the Rams should explore trading Matthew Stafford,” former NFL receiver Andrew Hawkins said, via NFL on ESPN on X. “With Cooper Kupp gone, for me, this puts the Rams further away from a Super Bowl appearance. And for Matthew Stafford, yes, he’s a top-five quarterback in the NFL. Thirty-seven years old, he’s going to be as valuable as he’s ever going to be at this point. I think you explore getting a king’s ransom from one of these quarterback needy teams that aren’t in a position to get one in the draft.”

Stafford had another very good season in 2024, his 16th year in the league. The Rams’ veteran passer threw for 3,762 yards with 20 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Stafford led the Rams to a 10-7 record for the second straight season, beating the Minnesota Vikings in the playoffs before falling to the Philadelphia Eagles while playing through broken ribs.

Stafford’s numbers are down from his 2021 campaign, when he led LA to the Super Bowl. That season he racked up 4,886 passing yards with 41 touchdowns and 17 picks. It was his ninth career 4,000-yard passing season and it also marks the last time he accomplished the feat.

Should the Rams trade Matthew Stafford?

The Rams have appeared open to trading the franchise quarterback along with Kupp. And there are obviously a handful of QB-needy teams in the league. But should the Rams make this move? LA nearly reached the Conference Championship this season after winning nine of its last 12 games to capture the division. Some viewed the Rams as the most dangerous team in the NFC playoffs.

If they do trade Stafford, who will replace him? LA had backups Jimmy Garoppolo and Stetson Bennett behind Stafford in 2024. Neither quarterback inspires much confidence for next season.

Another issue that could impact a trade is Stafford’s availability. While he’s stated his desire to return to the Rams for 2025, we’re officially in the contemplate-retirement-after-each-season portion of Stafford’s career. Will a team give up a “king’s ransom” for one season of 37-year-old Matthew Stafford?

It’s certainly possible. However, it would need to be a team that’s just a competent quarterback away from competing for a title. And there just aren’t that many teams in that category. Maybe the Pittsburgh Steelers? Maybe the Minnesota Vikings if they want to move on from Sam Darold and give J.J. McCarthy another red shirt year? Maybe the Seattle Seahawks if they want to swap aging veteran Geno Smith for an older veteran? Or perhaps the San Francisco 49ers if they don’t really believe in Brock Purdy despite him being 12 years younger than Stafford and playing on a team-friendly rookie contract.

Given the lack of landing spots out there to create a bidding war for Stafford’s services, the team could be best served by holding onto the future Hall of Famer. Maybe the Rams have another run in them next season.