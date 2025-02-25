Although NFL insiders have justified Matthew Stafford making north of $40 million, don't tell that to former quarterback Chase Daniel. On the Scoop City Podcast with Dianna Russini, the two went back and forth about the Los Angeles Rams and Stafford's potential contract. After Russini asked Daniel about the $40 million, he gave quite the response.

“40?” Daniel said. “No! What! Dianna, you’re too much front office speak. $40 million is a travesty. If he gets $40 million, at this point to be completely honest with you from a player perspective, I would retire. He’s already either No. 1 or No. 2 in the most career earnings in NFL history.

“This contract would easily put him at No. 1. If you’re offering him $40 million at some point, you have to be like, hold up. Trevor Lawrence is making $53, and Tua is making that much money. Dak is making $60 million. I am ten times better than these. I’m a dog; I’m a warrior, no!”

Plenty of top quarterbacks are making a good amount of money. As Daniel mentioned, Lawrence, Tagovailoa, and Prescott make north of $50 million. However, those players are either in their prime or getting close to it. Stafford is 37, and while he's been productive, it's a bit of a gamble.

Chase Daniel is not a fan of Rams' Matthew Stafford getting $40 million

The quarterback market is odd because you have younger guys getting long-term huge deals. Then, aging veterans like Baker Mayfield, and Sam Darnold last year and others have to prove themselves on smaller one-year contracts.

Stafford is somewhere in between, having already proved how great he is and that he can still play. At age 37, the Rams could decide they could find a cheaper option who can perform similarly like the Minnesota Vikings had last year in Darnold. Despite that, the team is stuck in a limbo situation.

They won the NFC West title with a 10-7 record but didn't manage to make it past the Wild Card round. Even with star wide receiver Puka Nacua and an emerging defense, Stafford's time could be done. The Rams could look to go in another direction. Because of the uncertainty, the Rams are looking to give Stafford a new contract.

Subsequently, they've allowed him to talk to other teams. That might be the thorn in Los Angeles's side throughout this process. Either way, his body of work speaks for itself. He's won a Super Bowl with the team with a similar cast. However, his time might be done, but that will be unknown for quite some time.