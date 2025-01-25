The Los Angeles Rams now enter the offseason after losing to the Philadephia Eagles in the divisional round of the NFL Playoffs. With some Rams stars such as Matthew Stafford and their futures in question, general manager Les Snead spoke to the media about the outlook of the team.

Rams' Les Snead on the team looking to “decompress” after playoff exit

Some people didn't expect Los Angeles to make it to the divisional round as they beat the 14-win Minnesota Vikings in the wild-card game. Snead would say on Friday in his press conference that the team is “going to decompress” though he acknowledged that it will be “painful” watching the rest of the playoffs without them in it according to The Rams Wire.

“We’re going to decompress,” Snead said. “We’re going to somehow try to get through this weekend because it’ll be painful watching – at least in the NFC – two other teams vie for that conference championship instead of us. Even though they earned it, I probably won’t watch it.”

Snead has been the general manager of Los Angeles for the last 13 years and the loss to the Eagles could be the one that hurts the most for him. However, he would find a bright side in that, saying that “it's neat that is still hurts” as it reinforces his love for the game of football.

“I turned 54 on the Sunday that the Eagles beat us,” Snead said. “There are many times at age 54 where I can say I take losses way too hard. The neat thing is I’m only going to say that as I’ve gotten to 54, I now have this outline in my phone on notes on what I need to get to pretty quickly to get over that loss. It’s neat that it still hurts. I think if a loss didn’t hurt, I probably wouldn’t do it. I’d start thinking, ‘Wait a minute, am I just doing this to do it?'”

Rams' Les Snead on the uncertainty regarding Matthew Stafford

Besides looking to bolster the Rams this offseason, the team has to figure out the plans regarding the contract and possible retirement of Stafford. Snead would seem to downplay the intensity of the situation, that it will be taken care of according to NBC Sports.

“We’re going get through our rejuvenation period and circle back to that,” G.M. Les Snead told reporters on Friday. “The neat thing is Matthew is under contract with us, and I know we went through a little bit of that last year with him. He still has years with us, so he is still a Ram. We’ll sit down with all parties to work through that portion of it when we get to that but at this point in time, we’re going to take this rejuvenation [period]. That’s something that is going to be a big line item. I think Sean mentioned it in his [press conference], you don’t want those types of issues dragging out throughout the offseason and kind of being a theme going into the season.”

Los Angeles finished 10-7 which won them the NFC West, but still haven't found tremendous success as the last time they won the Super Bowl was 2022. It remains to be seen how different the roster will look next season.