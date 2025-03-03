The Los Angeles Rams are in an awkward position as a franchise. Los Angeles came close to making the NFC Championship in 2024, but they have an uncertain future with a roster full of aging veterans. The Rams are getting two offensive contributors back for the 2025 season after re-signing Matthew Stafford to a restructured contract.

Rams head coach Sean McVay confirmed that both Rob Havenstein and Tyler Higbee will return in 2025, per Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic.

Both Havenstein and Higbee were already under contract for the 2025 season. However, Rodrigue explains that McVay thought each player's return merited a confirmation. Havenstein and Higbee are both in the final year of their existing contracts. Both players are 32 years old, so it was within the realm of possibility that either player could retire after the 2024 season.

The similarities run deep between Havenstein and Higbee. Both players are career Rams who will likely finish their careers in Los Angeles.

Havenstein was a second-round pick in the 2015 NFL Draft. He has primarily played right tackle for the Rams, though he shuffled around to multiple positions during the 2024 season.

Higbee was a fourth-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. He was a non-factor in 2024 after slowly recovering from a torn ACL and MCL, which he suffered during LA's 2023 playoff loss against the Lions.

Giants, Raiders rumored to not want to give up top picks for Matthew Stafford

In retrospect, Matthew Stafford always preferred staying in Los Angeles instead of being traded.

However, it is easy to imagine if the Rams would have traded him if they got a better trade package. According to reporting from SI's Albert Breer, that was certainly possible.

Breer reported on Monday that neither the Giants nor the Raiders were willing to give a first-round pick for Stafford.

“The Giants have been in on Stafford for a while, engaging right after the season, with word out there that he could become available,” Breer reported. “In the few trade discussions there, the feeling was a potential deal would’ve been centered around the 34th pick. The third pick was never in the equation for the Giants, and my sense is the Raiders never considered moving the sixth pick in a trade for Stafford, either.”

This is surprising to hear, especially from the Giants. New York desperately needs to add a starting quarterback this offseason, and Stafford is better than any other player than can acquire.

Stafford will likely finish his career in Los Angeles now that he is back on a restructured contract.