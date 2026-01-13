The Miami Dolphins continued a broad organizational reset Tuesday by parting ways with assistant general manager Marvin Allen, according to a report.

The move comes as the Dolphins reshape their front office and coaching staff following a disappointing 2025 NFL season that prompted sweeping changes across the franchise.

“The Dolphins have moved on from assistant GM Marvin Allen, I’m told,” The Athletic’s Dianna Russini wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Allen had been with the organization since 2019.”

Allen’s departure marks another step in Miami’s effort to overhaul its leadership structure after finishing 7-10 and missing the playoffs for the second consecutive season. The Dolphins fired head coach Mike McDaniel last week, ending his four-year tenure that produced a 35-33 regular-season record and two early playoff appearances before a downturn over the past two seasons.

The decision to move on from Allen comes amid an active head coaching search. Several candidates have been linked to the opening, including former Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh, Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak, Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard — a former Dolphins player — and Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Don Shula, whose grandfather, Hall of Famer Don Shula, coached Miami for more than two decades and remains a central figure in franchise history.

Marvin Allen departure follows GM hire as Dolphins continue front office reset

While the coaching search remains ongoing, Miami has already addressed the top of its front office. Shortly after dismissing McDaniel, the Dolphins named Jon-Eric Sullivan as their new general manager, filling a vacancy created when Chris Grier was dismissed midseason. The organization has indicated it intends to proceed with a general manager-first approach as it evaluates its next head coach.

Allen had been part of the Dolphins’ personnel department for six seasons and served under multiple iterations of the front office during a period that included both rebuilding phases and playoff contention. His exit signals a continued effort by ownership to establish a new direction following consecutive years of unmet expectations.

With Allen out and a new general manager in place, Miami appears committed to a full-scale restructuring as it prepares for the 2026 NFL season. The coming weeks are expected to bring further clarity as the Dolphins work to stabilize their leadership and chart a path forward after another year falling short of postseason goals.