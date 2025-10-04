The New Orleans Saints will have two key tight ends back in the lineup for Week 5. According to ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter, the team has activated Taysom Hill and Foster Moreau ahead of Sunday’s matchup against the New York Giants.

Schefter announced the move Saturday on X, formerly known as Twitter, writing, “Saints activated TEs Taysom Hill and Foster Moreau and each is expected to play Sunday vs. the Giants.”

Hill, 35, will make his first appearance of the 2025 season after suffering a devastating knee injury late last year. His 2024 campaign ended prematurely in Week 12 when he tore his ACL along with four other ligaments in his posterolateral corner. Before the injury, Hill recorded 187 receiving yards on 23 catches from 31 targets and added 278 rushing yards on 39 carries. He averaged 7.1 yards per rush and scored six total touchdowns in eight games.

Taysom Hill, Foster Moreau return as Saints seek first win against Giants in Week 5

A versatile offensive weapon for New Orleans, Hill has contributed across multiple roles throughout his career, including quarterback, tight end, and special teams. His return gives the Saints an experienced playmaker capable of impacting both their ground and passing attacks.

Moreau, 28, also returns from a torn ACL suffered in the final game of the 2024 season. The veteran tight end produced 413 yards and five touchdowns on 32 receptions over 17 games last year, averaging 12.9 yards per catch. His recovery restores depth and balance to a position group that had been hampered by injuries early this season.

The Saints (0-4) enter Week 5 in search of their first win after a 31-19 loss to the Buffalo Bills. Offensive production has been inconsistent through the first month, with injuries contributing to limited options for rookie quarterback Spencer Rattler. The return of Hill and Moreau is expected to bolster the team’s red-zone efficiency and short-yardage offense.

The Giants (1-3) will look to build on momentum after rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart led them to their first win of the season in his debut start, a 21-18 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers. Dart replaced veteran Russell Wilson and delivered a poised performance under center, earning praise for his command of the offense.

New Orleans will host New York on Sunday, Oct. 5, at 1 p.m. ET at the Caesars Superdome.