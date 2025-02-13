The New York Giants were one of the most disappointing teams in the NFL during the 2024 season. New York finished the season 3-14 amid another chaotic campaign with a revolving door at the quarterback position. To add insult to injury, Saquon Barkley immediately won the Super Bowl after leaving New York.

Now the Giants must transition into offseason mode and try to fix everything that went wrong in 2024. That will be no easy feat.

Daboll and Schoen feel like they are firmly on the hot seat. Giants owner John Mara seemed to come very close to firing both of them after the 2024 season. The pressure is on Daboll and Schoen to turn the Giants around and drastically improve during the 2025 NFL season. Otherwise, they will almost certainly be fired.

Thankfully, they do have some resources to help improve the team.

New York enters the offseason with roughly $43 million in cap space to work with. They also have eight picks in the 2025 NFL Draft, including the third overall pick. That first-round pick will almost certainly be used on a quarterback to replace Daniel Jones.

With those resources, the Giants need to add a starting quarterback, rebuild their offensive line, possibly add more weapons on offense, and add a few players on defense. That is a tall task, but it is not impossible.

The Giants will have to get creative considering their limited resources. In free agency, New York may be best served by targeting established players who can be reliable spot starters. These guys do not need to be long-term solutions, or even be elite talents. They simply need to be able to play competently in 2025.

But which players will the Giants end up going after?

Below we will explore three sneaky good NFL free agents who the Giants should consider signing during NFL free agency in March.

Cam Robinson could be a great short-term investment for the Giants

The Giants need to add at least two tackles for the 2025 season. Both Andrew Thomas and Evan Neal missed significant time during the 2024 season due to injuries. They are each talented players, but cannot be counted on to start for an entire season.

As a result, New York needs to add backups who can either compete for a starting job outright or who can play competently when called upon.

Former Jaguars and Vikings tackle Cam Robinson seems to fit the bill.

Robinson is a former second-round pick who played for several seasons in Jacksonville. He was traded to Minnesota after Christian Darrisaw suffered a major injury during the season. Robinson played as a capable starter for the Vikings during their Cinderella story this season.

Now Robinson is set to become a free agent. Over the Cap puts his market value at ~$7.7 million per season. That is a reasonable price to pay for a player of his caliber, especially if the Giants spread out his signing bonus over multiple seasons with void years.

Robinson and Jermaine Eleumunor together give the Giants four starting-capable tackles ahead of the 2025 season.

Similar players to Robinson include Alaric Jackson, Dan Moore, and Morgan Moses.

The Giants should also consider adding Kevin Zeitler on their offensive line

New York should not get complacent about upgrading their offensive line. The more pieces they can add to that unit, the better.

The Giants also need a replacement for Greg Van Roten, who they simply can't bring back at the age of 35.

Zeitler is no spring chicken himself at 34 years old, but he proved that he can still play during his 2024 run with the Lions. Zeitler started for Detroit at right guard and fit right in with their mauling unit.

Someone like Zeitler makes sense on a one-year contract where they can plug a hole for one season. If the Giants were to find a suitable upgrade in the 2025 NFL Draft, Zeitler is also incredible depth and a player who could mentor a young guard.

I'm not convinced the Giants will find a player better than Zeitler in the draft, so they should swipe him up in free agency while they can.

These two additions don't give New York an elite offensive line. However, they shore up the unit effectively and at a modest price.

Nate Hobbs would make an excellent addition to New York's secondary

Finally, someone like Hobbs would be a great add to New York's growing secondary.

Hobbs is a talented corner who could become an even better player with a change of scenery. I see him having the same potential as someone like Amik Robertson, who left Las Vegas and blossomed in Detroit this season when called upon.

New York already has Deonte Banks, Dru Phillips, and Tyler Nubin to build around. Adding Hobbs would give the Giants another reliable starter and free them up to ignore the secondary in the draft.

Over the Cap gives Hobbs a market value of $2.7 million per season. That is a bargain for a capable starter.