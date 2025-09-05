The New York Giants and Washington Commanders are set to meet in D.C. for Week 1 on Sunday. NFL season is back, and there is no better time to be a fan of sports with the NFL starting and MLB playoffs around the corner.

Giants head coach Brian Daboll provided some good news after star receiver Malik Nabers missed practice on Friday.

“WR Malik Nabers is not practicing today due to back tightness, but HC Brian Daboll said he should be fine for Sunday's game vs. the Washington Commanders.”

Friday practices are usually walk-throughs, as it's the day before a travel day for half the teams in the league. However, walk-throughs are important, as it helps you get in the right mindset for what your role will be on Sunday. For a star receiver like Nabers, it won't be a big issue for him.

Nabers is coming off a phenomenal rookie season. He, alongside a strong rookie class, played well in 2024, and Nabers could have won Offensive Rookie of the Year if it had not been for the elite season from Jayden Daniels. Daniels and Nabers will now face off on Sunday as both teams aim to improve on last season.

Nabers will have a much better QB throwing him the ball compared to last season, when it was a nightmare at quarterback. It doesn't matter who is throwing the ball this season, as whoever it is will be an upgrade from 2024. Russell Wilson will be QB1 for the Giants, but we don't know for how long. Jaxon Dart is creeping up and is expected to be the franchise QB for the Giants. There is a chance that Dart makes an appearance on Sunday.

The Commanders are currently -5.5 on ESPN Bet. If Nabers is to miss this game somehow, expect that line to move in favor of the Commanders even more.