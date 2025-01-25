Many expect the New York Giants to select a quarterback with the No. 3 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, but nobody can be sure what any team will do in the first round. However, led by Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll, the team continues to show growing interest in Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders ahead of the East-West Shrine Bowl on Jan. 30.

Sanders will be one of seven quarterbacks participating in the 2025 Shrine Bowl and is the only one currently projected to go in the first round. Daboll and the Giants traveled to Dallas to watch the game and its corresponding practices, where they spent considerable time with Sanders, ESPN's Jordan Raanan reported.

“The Giants, and specifically head coach Brian Daboll, spent significant time yesterday morning with Shedeur Sanders,” Raanan tweeted. “The Colorado QB is participating in the East-West Shrine Bowl this week. First practice is later this morning. Sanders could be an option at No. 3 in the draft.”

The 2025 NFL Draft quarterback class is admittedly thin, particularly with the influx of teams looking to take a new signal-caller in April. Each of the first three teams making their selections in the draft — the Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns and Giants — are expected to take a deep look at the position.

Miami's Cam Ward emerged as the top quarterback of the class late in the year, making him the favorite to be taken at No. 1 overall by the Titans. The Browns, who are still locked into DeShaun Watson's massive contract, could take Sanders at No. 2, but many expect the Colorado product to fall to the Giants at No. 3.

Shedeur Sanders' mutual interest in Giants ahead of 2025 NFL Draft

Given the uncertainty at the top of the draft, no general manager can be certain which players will be available for them to pick. Regardless, Sanders seems innately confident that the Giants will take him at No. 3.

Ahead of his final game for the Buffaloes, Sanders announced that he would reveal what team he would end up with at the Alamo Bowl. He ended up donning custom-made Giants cleats, indicating his belief that he will land in East Rutherford in the fall.

The game came just weeks after he was seen hanging out with Giants star Malik Nabers in New York. The pair threw a football back and forth on the streets. The ball appeared to belong to the team, as Sanders showed the camera that followed him a Giants logo printed on it.

However, New York does not seem to be fully sold on Sanders yet. The front office is reportedly interested in Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart, who is widely viewed as the quarterback with the most to gain during the pre-draft process. Dart is unlikely to rise as high as No. 3 in the draft, but the Giants could opt to go a different route in the first round before taking the former Rebel in the second or third round.