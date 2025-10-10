Four days after suffering an embarrassing and sickening road loss to the New Orleans Saints, the New York Giants (2-4) toppled the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles (4-2) in a prime-time matchup. There are obviously still a myriad of questions facing this organization, but fans are hopeful this is a turning point for Big Blue. A 34-17 home win does not alone suggest that change is taking shape in the Meadowlands, but it is rather the manner in which the squad prevailed on Thursday night that inspires enthusiasm.

Giants running back Cam Skattebo and quarterback Jaxson Dart accounted for six touchdowns versus the Eagles, using their legs and infectious energy to stun Philly and breathe new life into their embattled fan base. This rookie duo, following a game in which they each committed a critical fumble, quickly bounced back and helped the franchise secure its biggest victory in more than two years.

They celebrated the triumph afterwards and basked in the crowd's earnest appreciation, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. If a new era of Giants football is indeed close to coming to fruition, then these two fierce competitors will likely be integral components of it.

The future of New York pic.twitter.com/mesBQ6Ywb4 — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) October 10, 2025

Giants newcomers get it done against the champs

Skattebo rushed 19 times for 98 yards and scored New York's last three touchdowns. The hard-nosed Arizona State product had already established himself as the lead back going into this divisional showdown, but he officially arrived with this mammoth outing.

Dart added a 20-yard rushing score himself, while also completing 17-of-25 passes fr 195 yards and a TD. They embraced the challenge of beating Philly on a short week, displaying a scintillating blend of efficiency and fearlessness in MetLife Stadium.

The Giants must prove that they can play a consistently effective brand of football, especially away from home, but this outcome should ideally infuse a whole new level of confidence in them moving forward. Jaxson Dart and Cam Skattebo are doing their part to give this team a long-awaited face-lift. Now, Big Blue needs to make sure it sticks.