Russell Wilson largely struggled in his debut with the New York Giants, which ultimately led to a 21-6 Week 1 loss to the Washington Commanders. Since then, there has been speculation that head coach Brian Daboll could make a switch and play Jaxson Dart at quarterback. However, the latest rumors suggest that a quarterback change is not an urgent matter for the organization right now.

Rumors are that the Giants have “no sense of urgency” to switch out Wilson with Dart, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Although a quarterback change could still come to fruition later in the season, it appears New York is comfortable with Wilson leading the charge for now.

“There is ‘no sense of urgency' in the New York Giants organization to bench Russell Wilson and start rookie Jaxson Dart, sources told ESPN. It doesn't mean a change can't come soon at the quarterback position, but the Giants would prefer that it not happen anytime soon, according to sources. New York would prefer to continue to be patient, let Wilson play well and give Dart the time he needs to develop, sources said.”

Russell Wilson, who is 36 years old, finished the Week 1 loss with 168 yards after completing 17 of his 37 pass attempts. The Giants' offense largely struggled in the game, as they failed to score a touchdown, despite making two trips to the red zone.

The Giants drafted Jaxson Dart in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft after trading up with the Houston Texans to the No. 25 overall pick. The fanbase is excited to see a rookie take command, but it sounds like they'll have to wait for now. Dart entered the NFL after playing at Ole Miss for three seasons. He recorded 4,279 passing yards (led the SEC) and 29 passing touchdowns in his final year playing for the Rebels.

We should expect to see Russell Wilson under center for the Giants in Week 2 when the Giants take on the Dallas Cowboys. A win will bring the team to a 1-1 record, and potentially quiet the outside rumbles of Wilson being benched for Dart.