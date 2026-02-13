John Harbaugh has effectively overhauled the New York Giants' entire coaching staff since taking over in January, but one man will stay. Despite receiving defensive coordinator interest from rival teams across the league, Charlie Bullen will stick with the Giants and join Harbaugh's staff in 2026.

Bullen, who ended the 2025 season as New York's interim defensive coordinator, has withdrawn from every other job he is still in the running for to remain in East Rutherford, NFL insider Mike Garafolo reported on Friday morning. The up-and-coming defensive coach received a contract extension as the Giants' outside linebackers coach with the added title of defensive run game coordinator.

The Giants' defense was mostly a hot mess in 2025, but their numbers improved across the board after Bullen took over as defensive coordinator following Shane Bowen's firing. He received several endorsements from returning key players on the team, including the team's top three outside linebackers, Brian Burns, Kayvon Thibodeaux and Abdul Carter.

The #NYGiants defense has been much better since Charlie Bullen, took over as defensive coordinator. Here's a look at the numbers under Bullen and Shane Bowen from this season. #GiantsNation #GiantsDefense #BigBlue pic.twitter.com/0EhcPPpzbQ — Locked On Giants (@LockedOn_Giants) December 29, 2025

Bullen's success down the stretch caused several teams to express interest in him as a defensive coordinator candidate. The 41-year-old interviewed with the Cleveland Browns, Arizona Cardinals and Dallas Cowboys.

Bullen has been with the Giants since 2024, when he initially joined Brian Daboll's staff as an outside linebackers coach. He has also spent time with the Cardinals and the Miami Dolphins, as well as with Iowa and Illinois at the NCAA level.

Bullen was also in consideration for the Giants' full-time defensive coordinator position, which ultimately went to Dennard Wilson. New York gave Bullen a multi-year extension, but he is expected to be a hot defensive coordinator candidate once again in the 2027 offseason, Garafolo reported.

Although he is not as experienced as some of Harbaugh's other hires, his recommitment to the Giants adds to the ensemble cast their coaching staff has become.