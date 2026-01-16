The New York Giants, entering a new era with John Harbaugh as head coach, are pursuing Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver for their open coaching spot, according to Connor Hughes of SNY.

Weaver, 45, worked closely with Harbaugh during their three seasons with the Baltimore Ravens from 2021 to 2023. During that span, Weaver held multiple coaching roles, including defensive line coach, run game coordinator, and associate/assistant head coach. Under their combined leadership, Baltimore fielded one of the league’s most effective defenses, finishing No. 1 in rushing defense in 2021 by allowing just 84.5 yards per game and leading the NFL in scoring defense in 2023 at 16.5 points allowed per game.

After leaving Baltimore, Miami hired Weaver as its defensive coordinator in 2024. In his first season with the Dolphins, the team finished fourth in the NFL in total defense, allowing 314.4 yards per game, which was the franchise's best defensive ranking in nearly 20 years. The 2024 unit was also the only defense in the league not to surrender a single 100-yard rusher. Amid organizational instability, Weaver’s defense showed stretches of high-level performance again in 2025, even though Miami finished 7–10, ranking 22nd in yards allowed, 24th in points allowed, 18th against the pass, and 26th versus the run.

Weaver’s experience doesn’t stop with the Ravens and Dolphins. A former second-round pick of Baltimore in 2002, he played seven NFL seasons with the Ravens and Houston Texans. He entered coaching in 2010 at Florida as a graduate assistant, then worked with the New York Jets, Buffalo Bills, Cleveland Browns, and Houston, where he was promoted to defensive coordinator in 2020 before reuniting with Harbaugh in Baltimore.

However, it isn't only New York that is interested in Weaver. He has interviewed for head coaching vacancies with the Ravens and Atlanta Falcons and is scheduled to interview with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona Cardinals. Because Miami fired head coach Mike McDaniel following the 2025 season, Weaver remains under contract but is likely to receive permission for interviews. The Dolphins could block a lateral move, but league expectations suggest the team would allow Weaver to leave if he expresses a desire to join Harbaugh.

If Weaver were to leave Miami for a defensive coordinator role, the Dolphins would forfeit potential future compensatory draft picks that could have been awarded had he been hired as a head coach. For the Giants, however, hiring Weaver would represent a direct attempt to address a defense that struggled mightily against the run, allowing more than 145 rushing yards per game last season, by installing a system and leadership style already proven under Harbaugh at the league's highest level.