The New York Giants dominated the headlines on Thursday. New York was reported to be closing in on a deal with John Harbaugh as their next head coach. However, a deal has yet to be reached and it is now Friday morning. So what is the delay?

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero gave an update on Harbaugh's status, explaining why a deal is not yet in place.

“It is still likely that John Harbaugh is going to become the head coach of the New York Giants,” Pelissero said on Friday via Good Morning Football. “He had a great visit at the team facility on Wednesday, felt strongly enough about that job… that he postponed a scheduled meeting with the Tennessee Titans. However, reports on Wednesday night that Harbaugh was accepting the job were, at best, premature.”

Harbaugh and the Giants continued negotiations on Thursday, but those talks did not result in a deal. Pelissero noted that both sides are back at it this morning and that a deal could be done “in the next few hours.”

But he also stressed that nothing is finalized just yet.

“The Giants, I'm told, are optimistic that they are getting close to the finish line,” Pelissero continued. “But at this moment, nothing is finalized. Let's be clear, this is not about money. The Giants stand ready again to make Harbaugh one of the highest-paid coaches in the NFL.”

One reason for the delay could be that Harbaugh is simply doing his due diligence. Both on the Giants and on other interested teams.

“But Harbaugh has been very methodical about doing his due diligence on all the interested teams,” Pelissero added. “This is a guy who spent 18 years as the Ravens head coach, prior to that he spent 10 years with the Eagles. He knows what championship organizations look like.”

Harbaugh clearly wants to trust his gut with what could be the final head coaching destination of his career.

Ultimately the Giants still look like the most likely landing spot for Harbaugh. But Giants fans will understandably be restless until Harbaugh puts pen to paper.

Hopefully that happens as soon as possible.