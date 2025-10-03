The New York Giants are looking to get a winning streak going after shockingly knocking off the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 4. They'll be paying close attention to injury report as kickoff against the New Orleans Saints approaches.

Running back Tyrone Taylor is listed doubtful with a shoulder injury while defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence is questionable with an illness, via Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

Taylor's distinction is actually an upgrade, as he was able to get some limited practice in. The Giants will hope he is able to make his return in Week 6. Furthermore, players usually play through illnesses, meaning the team will stay optimistic about Lawrence. However, he'll need to be fully cleared before anything is set in stone.

Article Continues Below

With Taylor missing the Week 4 win, rookie Cam Skattebo had an opportunity to be the lead rusher. He responded by turning 25 carries into 79 scoreless yards. The Giants will likely turn to Skattebo again, getting a clearer view of what they have in the rookie.

Lawrence has yet to record a sack in 2025, however, he came away with a pick against the Chargers. Furthermore, he made two quarterback hits a week prior against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Giants expect him to play a major role in the middle of their defensive line.

The Saints poise a much lighter opponent than the Chargers did. However, the Giants will be without star receiver Malik Nabers, alongside likely Tracy and potentially Lawrence. New York will need to be at their top of their game to add another win to their record.