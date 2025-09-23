After just three games, the New York Giants have decided to pull the plug on Russell Wilson and hand the keys over to Jaxson Dart. Few analysts are bigger fans of the move than Robert Griffin III.

While some feel that the move is coming too early, Griffin believes that it will only ignite a listless Giants offense. The former quarterback predicts that Dart will be a “spark” for New York due to his “athleticism” and ability to ad-lib.

“Jaxson Dart is a baller,” Griffin tweeted. “He will provide a SPARK for the Giants' offense because of his ability to make things right with his youthful athleticism when projections break down or the play is dead. The Giants need to be patient, but Daboll and Schoen's job depends on how he plays.”

After Week 3, the Giants are one of six teams off to a 0-3 start. Wilson had the offense looking dynamic in Week 2 against the Dallas Cowboys, but has been uninspiring in the team's other two games.

The change officially came one day after New York's 22-9 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football. Wilson threw for just 160 yards and had two questionable interceptions, resulting in a poor 43.8 passer rating.

While analysts might be split on the decision, Giants fans are in near-unanimous approval. Fans began chanting “We want Dart” during an injury timeout at the end of the first half of the Chiefs' loss when the game was tied 6-6.

Giants officially begin Jaxson Dart era

Whether the Giants made the right quarterback decision or not will be immediately evident. New York is throwing Dart immediately into the fire in its Week 4 matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers' defense, which is looking like arguably the best unit in the league early on.

Through three games, the Chargers are allowing just 182 passing yards per game and 5.5 yards per attempt, both top-10 marks in the league. Only one player, Patrick Mahomes, has topped 200 passing yards against them.

As tough as the matchup is, the Giants have already seen enough from Wilson. The 36-year-old entered Week 3 leading the league in passing yards, but now has three ugly interceptions in the last two weeks, including one that ended up costing them the game against the Cowboys.