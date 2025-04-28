As the New York Giants traded up to get Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart in the first round of the NFL Draft, some within the football world wonder if that was a good move. With the Giants picking Dart over Shedeur Sanders, analyst Bruce Feldman expresses some skepticism with the selection, explaining why it doesn't bode well for the current organization.

Feldman's latest column for The Athletic spoke about the aftermath of the NFL Draft and had one section labeled as “My most skepticairst-round fit.” This is where he would mention Dart, wondering where it would leave him with the possibility of the team firing head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen, since they're considered on the hot seat.

“The Giants trading back into the first round for Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart. You have a head coach on the hot seat with Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston there to play this year,” Feldman wrote. “Maybe Dart gets some action this year, but aren’t there bigger needs for this franchise? If things continue to go south with the Giants, and they end up looking for a new GM and new head coach in a year, where does that leave Dart? There’s also a decent chance there will be better options for a franchise QB in 2026.”

Bruce Feldman explains his skepticism of Jaxson Dart with the Giants

While people continue to give reviews on the Giants drafting Dart, Feldman's review seems purely based on the placement of where he was selected. Even Feldman would say that he would have Dart as either a second or third-round pick with some talented traits that can be developed at the NFL level.

“I like Dart, but I felt like he was more of a second- or third-rounder, a developmental player you want to take a chance on,” Feldman wrote. “He runs well, has a pretty strong arm, and is very tough.”

Furthermore, Feldman would explain why he's “skeptical” of the prospect, speaking about the team around him at Ole Miss and the struggles he had last season against unranked teams.

“Here’s why I’m skeptical: He played a lot of football in college, he had a very talented team around him last year,” Feldman wrote. “All they needed to do was beat a 5-5 Florida team and a really bad Mississippi State team, and the Rebels make the College Football Playoff. But Dart and the Rebels really struggled against Florida; he went 8-of-18 with two INTs and three sacks in the second half, when Ole Miss scored just 3 points. In the Rebels’ three losses in 2024 — all against teams that finished unranked — he led them to one total touchdown in the second half of those three games. That stuck out to me.”

At any rate, it remains to be seen if Dart plays or sits a year as New York also has Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston.