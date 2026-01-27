The New York Giants finally have their leading man. After a whirlwind search to replace Brian Daboll, Big Blue landed former Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh to steady the ship. While Harbaugh was always the frontrunner for the job, a surprising name nearly stole the show during the interview process.

According to Dianna Russini of The Athletic, Denver Broncos special teams coordinator Darren Rizzi left the Giants’ brass absolutely floored.

Russini reported on X that while Harbaugh was “The One,” it was Rizzi who might have actually delivered the best interview of the entire cycle. Giants general manager Joe Schoen was reportedly “totally blown away” by the 55-year-old New Jersey native.

Rizzi is no stranger to the spotlight, having served as the interim head coach for the New Orleans Saints in 2024, where he went 3-5 after taking over for Dennis Allen.

Though Rizzi didn’t get the big whistle in East Rutherford, his performance clearly put him on the map for future openings; the Ravens even requested an interview with him to fill the void left by Harbaugh.

Despite the Rizzi hype, the connection between Harbaugh and the Giants felt like destiny. Russini also noted that Harbaugh and longtime Senior Vice President of Medical Services Ronnie Barnes have “hit it off big time,” establishing a crucial bond within the building.

The Giants aren't just getting a head coach; they’re building a powerhouse staff. Harbaugh is looking to bring Todd Monken as his offensive coordinator and will look to add Chris Horton as the special teams coordinator and assistant head coach.

After finishing a dismal 4-13 last season, the Giants are willing to bet $100 million over five years that this veteran leadership can finally fix the culture.