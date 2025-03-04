The New York Jets reportedly have permitted wide receiver Allen Lazard to seek a trade, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Schefter also reports that the Jets are open to bringing Allen Lazard back for 2025. The wide receiver came over to the Jets on a four-year, $44 million contract in 2023, the same offseason that quarterback Aaron Rodgers was acquired in a trade with the Green Bay Packers. It obviously has not gone as planned over the last two seasons, and with the new regime of general manager Darren Mougey and head coach Aaron Glenn, the Jets are looking to build in their vision.

The Jets are not only moving on from Rodgers, but they are likely to move on from at least one wide receiver with ties to the quarterback. New York is looking to trade Davante Adams, but is likely to release him if they are unable to find a deal. Lazard joins Adams as a player with ties to Rodgers from their days in Green Bay to be on the trade block, but it seems that the Jets are content with keeping him if a trade is not found. Maybe, if Rodgers lands somewhere in free agency, Lazard could be of interest for that team. There are rumors surrounding Rodgers and the New York Giants that surfaced at the NFL Combine.

Lazard is entering the third year of his four-year deal, and the Jets could feasibly get out of the dealt this offseason, as it would be about a $6.5 million dead cap hit if they release him. However, he could be valued enough as a veteran voice to be kept around for 2025 as Glenn tries to establish a culture.

Regardless, it will be interesting to see if the Jets can find a trade for Lazard, and if he ends up playing with Rodgers again in 2025, or of he sticks with the Jets and has some kind of role.