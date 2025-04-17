The New York Jets have already had an exciting offseason and the 2025 NFL Draft is still one week away. New York hired former Lions DC Aaron Glenn as their next head coach. He got right to work putting his stamp on the team, with his biggest move being moving on from Aaron Rodgers. The veteran quarterback spoke about that experience in a recent interview.

Rodgers used the word ‘strange' to describe his last meeting with Jets' leadership in his Thursday interview on The Pat McAfee Show.

“Listen, that was an interesting two years to say the least. I figured that when I flew across country to my dime there would be a conversation,” Rodgers said via The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt. “The confusing thing to me is I went out there, I meet with the coach, we start talking … he runs out of the room. I’m like that’s strange. Then he comes back with the GM and I’m like all right. So we sit down and I think we’re going to have this long conversation and 20 seconds in and he (Glenn) goes: You sure you wanna play football? And I said yes and he said ‘we’re going in another direction.'”

The Jets eventually released Rodgers and replaced him by signing Justin Fields in free agency.