The New York Jets officially announced on Thursday that they would be parting ways with legendary quarterback Aaron Rodgers after just two seasons with the team. There's no doubt that Rodgers' stint in New York did not pan out as expected, and one of their former players, Bart Scott, believes that his departure will have a positive impact on star wide receiver Garrett Wilson.

While Wilson turned in the most complete season of his career, racking up 101 receptions for 1,104 yards and seven touchdowns (all career-highs), his partnership with Rodgers under center did not develop as expected, with the talented pass-catcher's frustration boiling over several times throughout the year. Scott believes Rodgers played a role in Wilson's frustration, claiming that New York moving on from him will benefit the former Ohio State Buckeye.

“It was important for them because they were losing the locker room to some of their younger players,” Scott said on “Get Up.” “Garrett Wilson used to be on my radio show but he canceled during the middle of it because he was just dejected. We saw with the arrival of Davante Adams he became less and less of the offense when this was supposed to be an offense catered and built around him and Breece Hall skill set. So it was important for the Jets to say hey we care about the young players.”

Bart Scott believes Aaron Rodgers' departure will help Garrett Wilson

After tearing his Achilles on the fourth offensive snap of the 2023 campaign, Rodgers missed virtually the entire season before returning in 2024. While his numbers weren't awful (3,897 passing yards, 28 touchdowns), it only led to five wins, with the Jets going from being a Super Bowl contender to one of the most disappointing teams in the league.

With Rodgers gone, New York needs to find a quarterback who can come in and replace him. Getting on the same page with Wilson and star running back Breece Hall, who are the focal points of the offense is going to be crucial, which is why Scott believes that the Jets decision to move on from Rodgers could work out for them quite well in the long run.