The New York Jets wisely hung onto a homegrown talent this offseason. After a stellar 2024 campaign, the team rewarded linebacker Jamien Sherwood with a three-year, $45 million deal that includes $30 million guaranteed. On Wednesday, Sherwood received even more positive financial news.

The NFL announced who made the top 25 in performance-based pay for the 2024 season and Sherwood led the league, pocketing an extra $1,092,206, per Tom Pelissero on X

While that obviously pales in comparison to his big payday in free agency, it’s quite impressive. Especially considering his performance bonus was larger than his 2024 salary ($1,055,500).

Jamien Sherwood showed out for the Jets in 2024

Sherwood is coming off a remarkable season. With veteran linebacker C.J. Mosley limited to just four starts in 2024 due to a neck injury, Sherwood filled in admirably. He had an NFL-leading 98 solo tackles along with 158 total tackles, two sacks and three passes defended.

Sherwood was selected in the fifth round of the 2021 draft by the Jets. Although he played safety at Auburn, New York transitioned him to linebacker, which the team felt was a better positional fit at the professional level.

Both Sherwood and the Jets were patient with his development. He only started seven total games over his first three years in the league as he was behind Mosley and standout LB Quincy Williams. But in 2024, Sherwood broke out. He started 16 games for the Jets and played 93 percent of the team’s defensive snaps, both were easily career highs.

With Mosley entering his age-33 season, there’s a good chance the Jets decide to move on. The five-time Pro Bowler was a great addition to New York’s squad, helping turn one of the league’s worst defenses into a top unit. But given his age and injury, along with Sherwood’s emergence, the Jets could cut the veteran defender.

If New York does decide to move on, a post-June 1 designation would save the team $4 million in cap space this year. Re-signing Sherwood is a major indicator that a split could be coming. The Jets would like to move forward with a younger defense that fits new head coach Aaron Glenn’s timeline. It’s a major reason why it was imperative to extend Sherwood in free agency.

The Jets haven’t had a flashy offseason. However, in addition to keeping Sherwood in town, the team added quarterback Justin Fields. His two-year, $40 million contract allows New York to audition the passer without overly committing to him, meaning the Jets are still in play for a quarterback in the upcoming draft.