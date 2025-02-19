New York Jets star linebacker Jermaine Johnson made an impassioned plea to fans amid this difficult time for the franchise. New York is again going through some significant turnover over the offseason. Aaron Glenn has been hired as the new head coach, and the former Jets legend is already making waves trying to bring a new culture to the struggling organization. That includes moving on from star quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

While this franchise has not been stable for a while, the Jets have long had one of the most passionate fanbases in the league. But it's getting hard to stay positive with every losing season. Johnson, however, is one of several young, promising players on this roster. And, in a recent post on Twitter, he's telling fans not to lose hope and avoid negativity heading into the 2025 season.

Jermaine Johnson is looking to bounce back from a brief 2024 season

Johnson, a first-round pick out of Florida State in 2022, had an uneven rookie season in the Meadowlands, where it looked like the franchise might have reached for him in the draft. However, 2023 cleared up any doubt that the Jets made the wrong move to select the former All-American. Johnson was terrific in his sophomore season, ending the year as a Pro Bowl selection.

The Eden Prairie, Minnesota native was set to be a critical piece to New York's success in 2024. And with future Hall-of-Famer Aaron Rodgers under center, expectations were high going in. Unfortunately, Johnson was a victim of injury, tearing his Achilles in Week 2 against the Tennessee Titans.

This setback was a blow to both the third-year linebacker and the Jets. Losing its best pass rusher is one of the main reasons this defense underachieved in 2024. The consequences of this disappointing season resulted in the firing of head coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas.

Despite the last few years being a bitter blow to Jets fans' morale, there is belief that the new regime of Aaron Glenn and new GM Darren Mougey will get this franchise back to relevance. New York has not made the postseason since the 2009 season, which is the longest drought in the league by far. That said, there's plenty of talent on this current roster to make a run.

The Jets have several elite players from recent drafts, such as Jermaine Johnson, Sauce Gardner, Breece Hall, and Garrett Wilson. The question really is who will start under center for New York in 2025. Regardless of what happens with that position, Johnson is encouraging fans to keep their faith and spirits high. And one thing that's certain is that the Jets fanbase will be passionately supporting their beloved team in Week 1.