The New York Jets have had a busy start to the offseason, as they have welcomed in a new regime, while saying goodbye to legendary quarterback Aaron Rodgers and hello to Justin Fields. While the Jets have some superstar playmakers such as Garrett Wilson and Breece Hall leading the way, they can't do it all by themselves, leading to New York bringing Josh Reynolds to town on Thursday.

Reynolds has been a solid secondary wide receiver throughout his career, but he struggled in 2024, catching just 13 passes for 194 yards and a touchdown over nine games with the Denver Broncos and Jacksonville Jaguars. A fresh start was needed for Reynolds, and he's found that with the Jets, signing a one-year contract worth up to $5 million.

“The Jets are signing FA WR Josh Reynolds today, sources say, and he gets a 1-year deal worth up to $5M. Reynolds played for the Broncos last year, and GM Darren Mougey is more than familiar. Also recently spent time with the Jaguars, Lions and Titans,” Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported on Thursday.

Jets add another playmaker to their offense in Josh Reynolds

Reynolds did not deliver the goods in 2024, but he's only a year removed from the best season of his career in 2023 with the Detroit Lions, when he hauled in 40 passes for 608 yards and five touchdowns. If Reynolds can provide that sort of support alongside Wilson at the wide receiver position, he should fit in quite well with the Jets offense.

Even if things don't work out with Reynolds and New York, the team has not invested much money in him, meaning they could move on from him quite easily if they needed to. Reynolds is looking to put together a bounce-back campaign, and if all goes according to plan, he could earn a much larger deal in free agency next year.