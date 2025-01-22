The New York Jets entered the offseason facing serious questions about their future. New York answered one of those questions Wednesday, hiring Aaron Glenn as the team’s new head coach. While the Jets still need a general manager and a long term solution at quarterback, the Glenn hire has been met with praise from fans. Now two former Jets’ legends weighed in on the franchise’s decision.

Glenn started his NFL career as a cornerback for the Jets and Hall of Famer Bill Parcells coached him for three years in New York and then for two additional seasons with the Dallas Cowboys. Parcells is “fired up for Glenn,” according to NFL.com’s Judy Battista on X.

“He’s not afraid to be contentious. He’s just feisty. Not rude or impolite. He’s just willing to get his point across,” Parcells added, as the coach clearly appreciates those qualities in Glenn.

And, because the Jets need Joe Namath to publicly sign off on any move they make, the Hall of Fame QB provided his obligatory endorsement. “I’m hoping all New York Jets fans are as thrilled as my family and I are that Aaron Glenn is our new head coach. I wish the season would start next week!” Namath wrote via his official account on X.

Former Jets Legends Joe Namath and Bill Parcells are pumped for Aaron Glenn

The Jets identified Glenn as their top choice for the head coach vacancy. After the Detroit Lions’ season ended with a Divisional round loss to the Washington Commanders, New York moved swiftly to land the former defensive coordinator. The Jets planned to keep Glenn in the building until a deal was in place after an in-person interview on Tuesday. Although he ended up leaving the team’s facilities without a contract, it was reported the Jets made a substantial offer and the HC job was Glenn's if he wanted it.

The New Orleans Saints were also interested in hiring Glenn. However, the Jets were always his top choice and ultimately the two sides agreed on a contract.

While the Jets got their guy, the team still faces serious question marks heading into 2025. After a brutal season in which New York finished 5-12 and owner Woody Johnson fired head coach Robert Saleh as well as general manager Joe Douglas, the team is looking to start fresh. However, the biggest question looming over New York is at quarterback.

The Jets failed to live up to expectations under Aaron Rodgers in 2024. Now it’s unclear if Rodgers will retire, return to the team or play elsewhere in 2025. Glenn undoubtedly has his hands full after taking the Jets’ job. But fans, former players and former coaches alike all believe the team got the head coach decision right.