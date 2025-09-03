The New York Jets are reeling following news of a significant injury to Alijah Vera-Tucker. New York’s starting right guard could be out for the season after suffering a torn triceps. The brutal news comes just days before the 2025 regular season kicks off.

Despite the devastating blow, the Jets received a positive update on star defensive back Sauce Gardner. In the team’s first official injury report, the All-Pro corner was listed as limited with a fibula injury, per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo. However, he’s expected to play in the season opener on Sunday.

The Jets did not practice on Wednesday but the projected injury report indicates Gardner is still dealing with a lingering calf ailment. He missed time with the injury during the preseason.

Sauce Gardner on track to play in Jets’ season opener

Gardner signed a massive four-year, $120.4 million contract with New York this offseason. After missing the postseason for the 14th straight year in 2024, the Jets are starting fresh with new head coach Aaron Glenn. And the team decided to center its rebuild around Gardner and wideout Garrett Wilson, who signed a $130 million extension.

Drafted fourth overall in 2022, Gardner had an immediate impact in New York. The Jets’ pass defense jumped from 30th in the NFL to third in Gardner’s rookie season. And the team has now finished in the top-four against the pass three straight years.

However, Gardner is considered a polarizing player after receiving his big payday. The Jets made him the highest-paid cornerback in the NFL ahead of his fourth season. But the two-time first-team All-Pro struggled in 2024.

Gardner was the top-rated cover corner in each of his first two NFL campaigns. But last season he fell to 33rd overall, per PFF. After posting grades of 90 and 90.8 in 2022 and 2023, Gardner dropped to a 73.1 coverage grade in 2024.

But the Jets showed their faith in the player with a huge extension. And he’ll get his first chance to set a tone for 2025 when New York takes on the Pittsburgh Steelers and Aaron Rodgers in Week 1. While Glenn has downplayed the matchup, the Jets clearly would like to beat their former starting quarterback.

With Gardner on track to play, focus shifts to Vera-Tucker. The oft injured offensive lineman is entering the final season of his rookie deal. The Jets picked up his fifth-year option but have been on the fence about a long-term contract. His latest injury comes at a terrible time for the talented guard. And New York must now reshuffle what was expected to be a strong offensive line.