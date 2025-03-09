The New York Jets will lure in new talent in the Darren Mougey/Aaron Glenn era. Both first-year general manager and head coach have a big NFL free agency period on deck. They'll aim to bring in who they think fits their philosophy this coming week.

But one Jets insider already dropped two targets to watch ahead of the league's legal tampering period. SNY TV Jets reporter Connor Hughes unveiled who to watch on Sunday afternoon.

“Two names to keep an eye on for the Jets when the legal tampering period begins tomorrow: Jevon Holland, Justin Simmons. Especially Holland,” Hughes said on X.

Holland is a massive one for the Mougey/Glenn collaboration. The safety is a veteran rival of the Jets via the Miami Dolphins. But Hughes' report also indicates the Dolphins will allow their star safety to test the market. Holland himself ripped the Dolphins for phasing him out back on Feb. 21.

Top targets capable of bolstering new era for Jets

Holland rises as one of the top free agent safeties in this coming cycle. He collected 301 total career tackles across four seasons. That includes delivering nine tackles behind the line of scrimmage. The hitter has forced five career fumbles and pounced on four recoveries.

Holland brings his ball-hawk element too on Sundays. The 6-foot-1, 205-pound safety has grabbed five career interceptions and broke up 25 career passes. Lastly, he's still young at 25 — meaning he's capable of signing a massive deal that stretches up to five years. Holland wasn't considered a fit for the Jets at first — with the Los Angeles Chargers listed as a top suitor on Feb. 2.

Simmons, however, holds this distinction over Holland: Pro Bowl appearances. Holland is yet to make his first Pro Bowl. Simmons has two nods on his resume.

Simmons is an older option too. The 31-year-old is fresh off snatching two interceptions and tallying 62 total tackles for the Atlanta Falcons. He also broke up seven passes playing for Raheem Morris.

He arrived to Atlanta following a stellar eight season run with the Denver Broncos. Simmons will suit up for his third NFL franchise. But its looking like a return to the AFC is imminent for the longtime safety. Perhaps Holland and Simmons become a packaged arrival for Mougey and Glenn.