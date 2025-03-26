The New York Jets seem to have their quarterback for the next two years in Justin Fields, and they should be ready to roll when the season starts. There is still plenty of time to add some depth, and the best time to do it is during the NFL Draft. With the No. 7 pick, the Jets can go in many different directions, and some have heard that they could be looking to draft Jaxson Dart, even though they have Fields.

Though those talks have been out there, it may just be all it is and nothing more, according to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated.

“At this point, though, the top 10 still seems really rich for Jaxson Dart to me, and I’d be surprised if the New York Jets took a quarterback in the first round, in part because of the negotiation and contract they went through and did with Justin Fields. Now, if we’re saying they’d consider Dart at the top of the second round, I think that sounds plausible.”

There's a chance that Dart could go anywhere between the first or second round, but it may be a team that wants a quarterback to develop for some years.

Could the Jets draft Jaxson Dart?

There have been talks that the Jets could be interested in Dart, according to ESPN's Rich Cimini.

“The addition of Fields ($30 million guaranteed) won't preclude the Jets from drafting a quarterback. If they have a strong conviction, they won't hesitate to pull the trigger at any point in the draft. There's a lot of Jets buzz surrounding Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart,” Cimini wrote.

Drafting Dart in the first round could be a real message that Fields isn't a long-term option for the team, and it wouldn't be a surprise if they had a quarterback battle in training camp. With how the past two seasons with Aaron Rodgers, the Jets may simply just want to have a surplus of options at the position.

Fields is still fairly young, and he can be the quarterback of the team's future, which may not make sense to invest so high in a quarterback. There are definitely other areas on the team that the Jets should be looking to add depth in, especially with the No. 7 pick. It will be interesting to see what route they decide to go in, and if a quarterback is available in the later rounds, it would make better sense for them to select one at that point.