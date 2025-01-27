The New York Jets offseason has been one of major change, as Aaron Glenn (head coach) and Darren Mougey (general manager) have taken over and are now tasked with the difficult challenge of transforming one of the most dysfunctional franchises in pro sports into a winner that the largest media market in America can be proud of, or at the very least, stopping laughing at. The first big decision that Glenn and Mougey will need to make will be at quarterback, where Aaron Rodgers' shadow looms over the rest of the offseason to come.

On Sunday morning, NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported that Aaron Glenn was “open to” the idea of Aaron Rodgers returning to the Jets. Later in the afternoon, FOX's Jay Glazer provided more information on the situation, stating that Glenn plans on meeting with Rodgers soon to determine whether Rodgers will be returning to New York.

There's no word yet on if Rodgers will oblige with Glenn's request to meet soon. For all we know, Rodgers may have a previously scheduled boat trip across the Amazon River, or an extended stay at a monastery in Thailand planned for the next couple of weeks. It's really anyone's guess what this guy is up to at this point in time.

What we do know is that Rodgers is 41 years old and clearly in decline. He's afraid to take hits, his passer rating reached a career low, and he threw double-digit interceptions for the second consecutive season. Between that and the headaches that come as a result of his peculiar personality, his unwillingness to take accountability for any of New York's struggles, and his weekly time slot on the Pat McAfee Show, you have to wonder if employing Rodgers is worth it at this point in his career, especially when he's talked openly about retirement.