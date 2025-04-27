The 2025 NFL Draft is officially in the books. This year's draft featured plenty of exciting trades and interesting storylines. Now that the draft is officially over, NFL analysts will now begin handing out draft and trying to determine which teams had the best hauls.

The 2025 draft class featured several positions that had plenty of depth, even through to the seventh round. As a result, savvy NFL teams can scoop up some great values in the later rounds of the draft.

But which teams got the job done? And which players were the greatest values?

Below we will explore the five players who were the biggest steals on Day 3 of the 2025 NFL Draft.

RB Cam Skattebo – New York Giants – 105th overall pick

I have to be honest. I absolutely loved New York's haul from the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Giants added several important players and got most of them at good value according to consensus draft boards. Cam Skattebo was one of their best values on Day 3.

Skattebo was a popular player during the pre-draft process thanks to his highlight-reel runs with plenty of missed tackles. He is more of a David Montgomery-style tank than a shifty home run threat. This makes him a perfect complement to Tyrone Tracy Jr. in New York's backfield.

Skattebo had an impressive 2024 season at Arizona State. He logged 293 carries for 1,711 yards and 21 touchdowns in the Big 12. He was also a reliable receiving option out of the backfield.

According to ESPN's big board, Skattebo was the 78th ranked player in this year's draft. That makes him a steal at the 105th overall pick.

I especially like the value of Skattebo going just after Bhayshul Tuten and before backs like Dylan Sampson, Trevor Etienne, and Woody Marks.

Skattebo joins Tyrone Tracy Jr., Devin Singletary, and Eric Gray in New York's backfield. He has an easy path to an early role alongside Tracy Jr.

WR Jalen Royals – Kansas City Chiefs – 133rd overall pick

This pick reminds me a little bit of the Xavier Worthy selection from the 2024 NFL Draft.

Everyone remembers the Tyreek Hill days of the Chiefs dynasty. Kansas City added another speedy receiver in Royals who could help unlock the team's vertical passing attack once more.

Jalen Royals has the upside in Kansas City's offense to become a lethal vertical threat capable of scoring a touchdown whenever he touches the football.

Royals suffered a foot injury in October that ended his 2024 season.

This is a great pick that solidifies the future of the receiver position for the Chiefs.

QB Shedeur Sanders – Cleveland Browns – 144th overall pick

The 2025 NFL Draft did not go according to plan for Shedeur Sanders.

Sanders was once viewed as a top 10 pick, but he took a stunning fall down draft boards.

The Browns finally stopped Sanders' slide, selecting him in the fifth round with their final pick of the draft.

Shedeur Sanders' surprising fall is enough to question what exactly caused the disconnect between the media and NFL teams on his evaluation.

Is Sanders actually a player who should have gone undrafted? Should he have taken in the first round? Ultimately, it seems that the reality is somewhere in the middle.

There's no telling if Sanders will develop into a quality starting quarterback in the NFL. But that is not true for almost any prospect in the draft. There is just a much bigger spotlight on Sanders compared to other prospects.

Cleveland needed to add some juice to their quarterback room, and Sanders will do just that.

He will enter a murky situation with fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel and veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett.

Let's assume Deshaun Watson will not factor into the competition.

LB Chris Paul Jr. – Los Angeles Rams – 172nd overall pick

This pick was an excellent combination of value and filling a position of need.

The Rams did okay with Troy Reeder and Omar Speights at linebacker in 2024. Now Paul will come in with the chance to battle for a starting spot.

Many NFL draft analysts expected Paul to be picked in the fourth or fifth rounds. Instead, he slid all the way into the sixth round and landed with the perfect team.

Paul will qualify as a steal for me as long as he becomes a useful contributor for LA at some point during his rookie contract. Personally, I think he will exceed those expectations.

T Cameron Williams – Philadelphia Eagles – 207th overall pick

Williams is a popular pick as a sleeper in the 2025 draft class.

He only has one year of experience in college football. However, he has plenty of athletic traits that make NFL scouts drool.

Williams has the upside to become a starting tackle in the NFL. This alone nearly makes him a steal considering he landed in the seventh round.

The landing spots is a large part of the hype here. The Eagles have a track record of developing offensive linemen, particularly current starting tackle Jordan Mailata.

This pick will go from steal to home run if Williams even comes close to the player that Mailata is.