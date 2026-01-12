The 2025 NFL regular season saw the NFC West division dominate. Three teams reached the postseason, with the Seattle Seahawks earning home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. The Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers each earned Wild Card berths with stellar 12-5 records.

But more impressively, both of them won in Wild Card weekend, putting the 2025 NFC West in rarified air, per ESPN Insights.

It is just the fourth time since the NFL-AFL merger in 1970 that three teams from the same division will play in the Divisional Round of the playoffs. The other three instances were the 1992 NFC East (Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Redskins), 1997 NFC Central (Green Bay Packers, Detroit Lions, Minnesota Vikings), and the 2022 NFC East (Cowboys, Eagles, New York Giants).

In one of the upcoming Divisional Round games, the Seahawks will host the 49ers. It is a rematch from Week 18 when Seattle won the NFC West and clinched the No. 1 seed, 13-3. In that game, Seattle's defense dominated Kyle Shanahan's offense. Brock Purdy struggled mightily, and things will not get any easier this week.

In the 49ers' win over the Eagles on Sunday, All-Pro tight end George Kittle suffered a season-ending Achilles injury. That will leave Shanahan looking for answers on offense in what will be a tough task.

The other matchup sees the Rams head to Chicago to face the Bears. Football fans will likely get to kick back and watch some scoring in this one.

Matthew Stafford solidified his MVP case with a near-flawless performance vs. the Carolina Panthers. Meanwhile, the Bears erased a 21-3 deficit to defeat the Green Bay Packers, 31-27.

If the Rams win, that will assure that the NFC Championship will put the NFC West on a stage yet again.