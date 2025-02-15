The Philadelphia Eagles are on top of the NFL heading into the 2025 offseason, as they were all over the Kansas City Chiefs in their blowout Super Bowl win. Atop our final NFL Power Rankings from the 2024-25 NFL season, the Eagles are likely still partying after their Super Bowl LIX win.

While the NFL season is over, there is still plenty of football content to look forward to this offseason. With college prospects working towards making the jump to the pros, free agency opening up in March, and the NFL Draft happening in April, it's like the NFL season never ends. Here's ClutchPoints' final Power Ranking of the 2024 NFL season.

1. Philadelphia Eagles

It wasn't just an easy win in Super Bowl 59; it was an absolute clinic that the Eagles put on. Taking the Kansas City Chiefs to the woodshed is no easy task, but Jalen Hurts, and the rest of the offense made things look incredibly easy as they now hold down the top spot in our NFL Power Rankings.

While celebrating the championship will continue far into the offseason, the Eagles have quite a few key contributors hitting free agency from their defense. Zach Baun, Brandon Graham, Josh Sweat, and Milton Williams headline the group that Executive Vice President Howie Roseman will need to try and retain this offseason.

2. Kansas City Chiefs

Having come up just short in their quest for a three-peat, the Chiefs need to go back to the drawing board this offseason. With the core of Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes locked in for at least another season, players like Travis Kelce and Nick Bolton are question marks moving forward.

Kelce's retirement talk ramped up as soon as the clock hit zeroes in Super Bowl 59, and a decision on whether he will continue playing will likely dictate the moves Kansas City makes this offseason. Bolton headlines a large group bound for free agency, as the leader of Steve Spagnuolo's defense should be in line for a massive payday.

3. Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills fell short of a Super Bowl bid yet again as they head into the offseason, wondering what it will take. While Allen did take home the NFL MVP award this season, the Bills still cannot get over that final hump that they aim for every year.

Addressing their wide receiver and defensive secondary rooms should be a top priority this offseason, as their 13-man free agent class includes starters and depth pieces across the board. As long as Allen is the quarterback for the Bills, they have a fighting chance, but this team needs to become more well-rounded if they want better odds at winning the AFC bid for the Super Bowl.

4. Washington Commanders

It's safe to say that the Dan Quinn-Jayden Daniels duo was a home-run pairing for the Washington Commanders, as they exceeded all expectations on their way to an NFC Championship Game berth. Though they did fall short versus Philly, it was a fantastic season for a team that seems to have hit the jackpot when it comes to their next franchise QB.

Daniels' relationship with Terry McLaurin was the biggest reason why this offense succeeded under offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury, and that relationship only got better as the season progressed. Adding a bonafide WR2 to the mix (via the NFL Draft, free agency, or a trade) would do wonders for an already-strong Commanders offense, which could potentially give them their missing link.

5. Detroit Lions

Another strong season that fell short, the Detroit Lions have to rethink a few things this offseason as they try to figure out where they started to crumble. Bowing out in the NFC Divisional Round after earning the top seed in the NFC and the lone postseason bye, the Lions came out looking flat at home to the Commanders, resulting in an early exit.

The Lions have a strong roster in all three facets, with their offense being the best part of this team. The ascension of Jameson Williams into a trusted WR2 (58/1,001/7) was exactly what this offense needed, but a step back from Sam LaPorta and a late-season injury to David Montgomery took the wind out of the sails for Detroit.

However, the biggest factor in the Lions coming up short were all the injuries on defense. Having to overcome depth issues helped position Aaron Glenn in head coaching conversations, but it was still too much for this team to overcome. Expect Detroit to look at adding talent on defense in April's NFL Draft.

6. Baltimore Ravens

After falling short of winning the MVP award, Lamar Jackson has some extra motivation heading into the 2025 NFL offseason. With the Baltimore Ravens on the outside of the top-5 of our final NFL Power Rankings, this is a team that feels like it is on the doorstep in the AFC.

Needing to find consistent contributions from their receiver room, don't be surprised if the Ravens take an early stab at a deep position group this April. Their defense could use a few tweaks as well, an area that typically isn't a need for this franchise.

7. Denver Broncos

Sean Payton has his new franchise QB, as Bo Nix stepped into the starting gig in his rookie season and never looked back. But fixing the rushing game is a top priority for the Broncos this offseason, as the three-headed attack of Javonte Williams (free agent), Jaleel McLaughlin, and Audric Estime will not cut it for another season.

Courtland Sutton enjoyed a career resurgence catching balls from Nix, but he needs a running mate (which could become Marvin Mims). The tight end position is sorely lacking talent for Denver as well, which puts them squarely in contention to draft either of the top two prospects this year, Penn State's Tyler Warren or Michigan's Colston Loveland.

8. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Figuring out who will succeed Liam Coen as offensive coordinator will be a top priority for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this offseason, coming off their NFC South title. Falling to the Commanders in the NFC Wild Card round, Tampa Bay needs to improve on both sides of the ball if they want to repeat as divisional champs.

The top free agent priority is re-signing Chris Godwin, who suffered a Week 7 ankle injury that cut his 2024-25 season short. Signs point to Godwin remaining with the Buccaneers, which would be a great sign for the offense, but that isn't a 100 percent given.

9. Los Angeles Rams

After winning the NFC South, the Los Angeles Rams advanced to the Divisional Round after an upset win over the Minnesota Vikings. But question marks surrounding the futures of both Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp cap this roster's potential heading into next season.

The Rams did their best rebuild on the fly, as they hit on defensive pieces like Jared Verse and Braden Fiske in last year's NFL draft. While still needing to upgrade some areas of their defense, it is their offense that needs pieces added to it to prepare for both the present and the future.

10. Minnesota Vikings

An offseason decision at QB highlights what awaits Kevin O'Connell and the Minnesota Vikings as they round out the top-10 of our NFL Power Rankings. Falling short in the playoffs after a 14-win season, it's safe to say that the Vikings need to patch a few holes on both sides of the ball to compete in the league's toughest division.

With Brian Flores returning for another season as defensive coordinator, that side of the ball for Minnesota should once again be strong. But with three of their top cornerbacks hitting free agency and Harrison Smith considering retirement, this unit could look vastly different in 2025.

11. Houston Texans

The firing of offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik was a necessary decision for the Houston Texans, as C.J. Stroud and the rest of the offense took a major step back this season. The offseason addition of Joe Mixon was a huge help to stabilize their running game, but Stroud's passing inefficiencies need to be corrected.

An upset win in the AFC Wild Card round helped spark some optimism surrounding this team, but there are a lot of holes that need to be plugged. As a benefactor of playing in the league's worst division, the Texans will likely look to upgrades at receiver and offensive line this offseason through both free agency and the NFL Draft.

12. Los Angeles Chargers

Jim Harbaugh was able to get the Los Angeles Chargers back into the postseason in his first year as head coach, as he relied on a strong defense and rushing attack. But unlocking more of Justin Herbert is going to be key if this team wants to do better than a Wild Card berth and a first-round loss.

Outside of Ladd McConkey, the WR room needs help, as Quentin Johnston has been wildly inconsistent. Having the two bookends in Joe Alt and Rashawn Slater has helped stabilize the offensive line, but the team does need to decide if they want another season with JK Dobbins or opt to head in a different direction at running back.

13. Green Bay Packers

It is safe to say that both the Josh Jacobs and Xavier McKinney signings this past offseason were exactly what the Green Bay Packers needed. But a step back from Jordan Love, in a year that he fought a lower-body injury for most of it, kept this team from reaching its full potential.

A healthy season from Love is what this offense needs, but so is a bonafide WR1. Having ridden the everyone-is-a-WR1 train for a bit too long, Green Bay could absolutely benefit from adding a top option, whether through free agency (Tee Higgins), a trade (Garrett Wilson/Davante Adams), or the 2025 NFL Draft.

14. Pittsburgh Steelers

Yet another offseason of question marks at quarterback awaits the Pittsburgh Steelers, who find themselves 14th in our NFL Power Rankings after a Wild Card round exit. The tandem of Justin Fields and Russell Wilson got the Steelers back to the playoffs, but neither player looks like a clear-cut favorite to earn the job next season.

Wilson played the best of the two, but even the veteran isn't going to be promised the starting gig once again. Don't be surprised if Pittsburgh targets a QB in April's NFL Draft, as well as adds a veteran piece to help figure out this position. Also, getting a running mate for George Pickens and figuring out their running back situation (both Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren are free agents) will be on their offseason to-do list.

15. Cincinnati Bengals

The re-signing saga involving the Cincinnati Bengals and Higgins continues into the offseason, as Joe Burrow has been on record multiple times about wanting the former Clemson Tiger to return. Money is getting a bit tight for the Bengals, and their lack of postseason berths makes having an expensive roster tough to swallow.

While Burrow is locked up for the foreseeable future, both Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase are in need of long-term deals, with Higgins a free agent this offseason and Chase heading into the final year of his contract. That kind of uncertainty can make it challenging for a team to stay out of the headlines, so we will see if the Bengals, who also are welcoming in new defensive coordinator Al Golden, can keep the ship upright moving forward.

16. Seattle Seahawks

Klint Kubiak has replaced Ryan Grubb as the new offensive coordinator for the Seattle Seahawks, and the offense is going to undergo yet another identity change. With Jaxson Smith-Ngijba growing into a potential star this past season, the offense will likely move forward around the core of JSN, DK Metcalf, and Kenneth Walker.

What to do at QB is the biggest question for Seattle, even with offseason comments from head coach Mike Macdonald coming out in support of Geno Smith. The 34-year-old QB is coming off a 21-touchdown year for Seattle, but a 10-7 record that wasn't enough to make the playoffs can't be repeated again next year.

17. Arizona Cardinals

It's safe to say that the Arizona Cardinals need to find that next gear if they want to field a playoff-worthy team next year, because the 2024-25 version wasn't good enough. The growth of the offense still rests on the shoulders of Kyler Murray, who put up a solid season but needs to do more to lead this offense.

His connection with Marvin Harrison Jr. never got off the ground, as the rookie wideout struggled in his rookie campaign. But the trio of Harrison, Trey McBride, and Murray will be asked to step it up heading into next year, which will be the third year with head coach Jonathan Gannon at the helm.

18. Atlanta Falcons

We likely have seen the last of Kirk Cousins in an Atlanta Falcons jersey, as the former Vikings veteran fell apart this past season. With rookie Michael Penix Jr. stepping into the fold and looking like a solid option, the Falcons offense might not be stuck in the mud after all, giving them upside at 18th in our NFL Power Rankings.

With financial implications weighing heavily on what to do with Cousins, it will be quite an interesting offseason for a team that has the right pieces on both sides of the ball but needs to string together solid play all year and not struggle down the stretch.

19. Indianapolis Colts

Nothing from the first two seasons of Anthony Richardson has proved that he is the franchise quarterback that the Indianapolis Colts drafted him to be. Re-opening up the predicament of what to do at QB will cloud the Colts offseason, one where they desperately need to be focused on building out the rest of their roster.

Shane Steichen has coached Indy to a 17-17 record over his first two seasons as head coach, and that mediocrity really needs to improve if he wants to be here for the long haul. Needing to plug holes at cornerback, tight end, and pass rusher, having over $31 million in cap space does afford the Colts the wiggle room they need to go out and make some moves.

20. Miami Dolphins

Could this be the offseason that the Miami Dolphins move on from Tyreek Hill? In-season drama this past year has pushed that potential narrative to the forefront, but Miami needs to do something to improve a team that has struggled lately.

The health of Tagovailoa is a sore subject for the Dolphins, as he was forced to miss more time this past season due to a concussion. While he still has the desire to keep playing, Miami needs to start thinking about their next steps at QB, even after handing Tagovailoa a four-year, $212.4 million deal last July.

21. Dallas Cowboys

The sky is falling in Dallas, and everyone but Jerry Jones seems to acknowledge it – welcome to the 2025 version of the Dallas Cowboys. Last season was another year down the drain, as Dak Prescott was lost to a season-ending injury, deflating any shot at making the playoffs.

Jones seems blissfully unaware of the struggles that this team likely will continue to face, as a cap sheet that is now in the red and a first-year head coach points to a down year upcoming. Hiring Brian Schottenheimer feels like settling for an in-house option after letting Mike McCarthy walk, and it just adds another rung to the rickety ladder that Jones brings to the office every day.

22. San Francisco 49ers

An unexpected down year for the San Francisco 49ers will likely lead to some tough decisions this offseason, including the futures of Deebo Samuel and Trent Williams. With Samuel requesting a trade, the Niners' offense will likely have a very different look next year, especially if Christian McCaffrey is healthy.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan's seat might be getting just a tad bit warm with an underperforming roster, but there are no alarm bells about his job security at this point. Needing to nail the offseason to improve their #22 rank in our NFL Power Rankings, San Francisco boasts over $50 million in cap space, ready to upgrade this team and re-sign some of their own.

23. Chicago Bears

Is 2025 finally the year where the Chicago Bears are back on the map? The hiring of Ben Johnson to be their next head coach certainly takes a big step towards accomplishing that, but this roster still needs to undergo quite a few changes, which is why they check in at 23rd overall in our NFL Power Rankings.

Getting Caleb Williams, a great offensive-minded coach, is going to do wonders for the second-year pro, but even Johnson can't block for the former USC QB. Building out a strong offensive line needs to be top priority for a Bears team that plays in the toughest division in the league but will likely have the most headlines of all four teams this offseason.

24. New Orleans Saints

As the final team to hire their next head coach this offseason, the New Orleans Saints will begin the arduous process of digging out of cap purgatory with Kellen Moore at the helm. The former Eagles offensive coordinator has earned his first head coaching shot for a team that really lacks talent on both sides of the ball.

Adding talent at edge rusher and wide receiver will likely be key objectives for New Orleans this offseason, as will be determining who will be their starting QB next season. With Derek Carr looking like a shell of himself (when healthy) and rookie Spencer Rattler needing to improve, it could be quite the rough first year under Moore's tutelage.

25. Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers were one of the few feel-good stories last season, as first-year head coach Dave Canales looks to have tapped into the player Bryce Young should be down the stretch. While Young has a ways to go if he wants to reclaim his first overall pick shine, it was certainly a good sign to see Young show some flashes and actually look like he was enjoying playing football again.

However, the Panthers are still in the basement of the NFC South and will continue to live there unless they expedite their rebuilding plan. Having the eighth pick in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft should allow them to pick a top defensive player on the board, regardless of position.

26. New York Jets

Moving on from Aaron Rodgers was the first domino to fall after Aaron Glenn was hired by the New York Jets, and it's absolutely the right thing to do. Two maligned years of Rodgers and his buddies have set this team back to the point where their QB room has no real hope for the present or future, a tough pill to swallow for a big-market franchise.

While this is not the draft to need a quarterback, the Jets could add a veteran and a rookie to the mix in an attempt to find the right combination for this season. Other needs, like upgrading their defensive secondary, will likely be on general manager Darren Moughey's list as well as he teams up with Glenn in their first year.

27. Las Vegas Raiders

Pete Carroll gets another shot at being a head coach, as the Las Vegas Raiders are taking a chance on the 73-year-old. However, unknowns at QB, RB, WR, and many other positions on the defense side of the ball present this team with a challenging but franchise-altering opportunity this offseason.

Entering free agency with over $95 million in cap space gives Las Vegas a chance to do whatever they would like, and they will need every cent to improve their roster. Holding the sixth pick in April gives them a chance to really go best player available, as this roster needs a lot of work pretty much everywhere. Oh, and Maxx Crosby might get traded, too, so there's that.

28. Jacksonville Jaguars

As we get towards the end of our final NFL Power Rankings of the 2024 season, it's clear the Jacksonville Jaguars will be undergoing a massive transformation this offseason. Hiring Liam Coen as their next head coach signals a shift towards focusing on the offense to win games while the defense is rebuilt to be at least an average unit.

The fifth pick gives the Jaguars a chance to go pretty much any direction they choose, as this roster really needs help all over. While adding help in the trenches on both sides of the ball would be a good place to start, it would not be surprising to see Jacksonville invest in another playmaker on offense to compliment Brian Thomas Jr. as he enters his sophomore campaign.

29. New England Patriots

Drake Maye has locked himself into being the long-term solution at QB for the New England Patriots, one of the few positions that has a future solution already on the roster. Needing to rebuild a lot of areas of their roster, new head coach Mike Vrabel will be tasked with restoring this franchise to its postseason ways.

Holes on the offensive line and at wide receiver will need to be addressed this offseason, as building around Maye should be a top priority. The defense will become a much-better-coached unit with the hiring of Vrabel, so things are looking up for this franchise. Plus, they can be big spenders this offseason, as they currently have over $123 million in available cap space to spend.

30. New York Giants

With things staying status quo at both head coach and general manager, the New York Giants enter another offseason with more questions than answers. Outside of Malik Nabers and Tyrone Tracy Jr., the offense is wide open for where production will come from next season, as is the case on defense.

With GM Joe Schoen potentially having his choice between Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders at quarterback, the Giants will likely be going the route of a rookie quarterback for this season. While that likely extends the rebuild window for this roster, they have to get it right at that position first.

31. Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns will likely find themselves near the bottom of our NFL Power Rankings next season, as their roster needs a lot of help. The ongoing saga involving Deshaun Watson has likely hit a point of him never suiting up for this roster again, signaling that yet another addition at QB is needed.

Stuck with more than $27 million in the red, it won't be a fun offseason for the Browns to navigate. Plus, with Myles Garrett's trade request, GM Andrew Berry will have to make a lot of tough decisions this offseason.

32. Tennessee Titans (-2)

The final spot in our final NFL Power Rankings from this past season goes to the Tennessee Titans, who earned the top pick in April's NFL draft. With HC Brian Callahan remaining as the team's head coach but Mike Borgonzi coming over from the Chiefs as their new GM, there is change in the air in Nashville.

Tennessee needs to figure out what kind of team they want to be, as question marks exist all over their roster. Needing to find a starting QB and add talent on defense, holding the first overall pick gives them a lot of options. What direction they will go in, however, remains a mystery. Fortunately, they hold the keys to how the first round plays out.