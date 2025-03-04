The New York Jets are set to make a ton of changes during the 2025 NFL offseason. New York released WR Davante Adams on Tuesday just under a week before NFL free agency. Now it seems one NFL insider has an idea of where Adams will land next.

Davante Adams is expected to forge his own path during free agency instead of following around Aaron Rodgers, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

“While the assumption has been that Davante Adams wants to play with Aaron Rodgers (and historically, that's been the plan), my understanding is the pull of being on the West Coast is very real,” Rapoport said via social media on Tuesday.

It is interesting to note that Adams wants to head back to the West Coast. There are only a handful of teams in that part of the country, which could narrow Adams' market if he truly does want to head west.

The Los Angeles Chargers could be one team to poke around at Adams. LA desperately needs to add weapons on offense around Justin Herbert and Adams would make a perfect addition.

The Arizona Cardinals are another West Coast team that could be interested in Adams. Arizona has plenty of cap space and could use another dangerous receiver next to Marvin Harrison Jr.

Of course, there's always the possibility of Adams reuniting with the Raiders as well.

Jets reportedly took trade calls about Adams before releasing him

There should be a strong market for Davante Adams following his release.

The Jets were reportedly taking calls about Adams over the weekend, per Rapoport. Obviously no trade was agreed upon, which led to Adams being released on Tuesday.

It should not be surprising that a trade did not get done. Adams had a huge contract with large cap hits over the next two seasons. There was little chance that any other team would be willing to take on that contract.

More to the point, NFL teams often wait for a player to be released in situations like this one. There is little incentive to cut the line and give up something valuable simply to acquire Adams.

All of that said, the fact that New York was fielding calls suggests that multiple teams are interested in Adams.

Now that teams will be free to sign Adams to a new contract, he is likely to have plenty of suitors. Especially considering this year's free agent class is weak at the wide receiver position.