Following Kendrick Lamar's halftime performance in Super Bowl 59, the Kansas City Chiefs took a massive blow to their defense. Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones left the field with an injury, per NFL on CBS' account on X.

As one of the most important members of Steve Spagnuolo's defense, the Chiefs could be in trouble if he has to miss much time. Jones is one of the most feared pass rushers in the league, making his absence that much more noticeable.

But, with the Eagles up 27-0 in the third quarter of Super Bowl LIX, the Chiefs are running out of time if they plan to be the first team in NFL history to three-peat in the Super Bowl.

Chiefs defense exposed against Eagles in Super Bowl LIX

Whether it's the Eagles having a true offensive line masterclass in the Super Bowl, or it's the Chiefs' defensive line having no answers, Jalen Hurts has gone relatively unbothered all night.

And as a defense that caused problems for opposing teams all season, it's surprising to see from Steve Spagnuolo's unit.

However, with Jones dealing with a knee injury, the Chiefs will need George Karlaftis to carry more weight on the pass rush.

Karlaftis caused problems for the Eagles, bringing Hurts down for one sack through three quarters and adding three tackles to his night at the time of Jones' injury.

But, for the majority of the game, it's been Hurts and the Eagles doing essentially whatever they want to the Chiefs.

Through three quarters of Super Bowl LIX, Hurts was 15-of-20 for 201 yards, with two touchdowns and one interception. On the ground, Hurt had 10 carries for 55 yards and another touchdown following a successful Tush Push.

After Jones missed a few drives, his return to Super Bowl LIX was ruled doubtful, per Ian Rapoport.