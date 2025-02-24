As a receiver who got drafted in the second round in the 2019 NFL Draft, there was a chance Philadelphia Eagles receiver AJ Brown chose the MLB over the NFL. With the NFL offseason in full effect, Brown joined the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast to discuss how close he was to not pursuing his NFL career and playing outfield in the MLB instead.

“I’ll tell you when I made the decision I’m going to play football,” Brown said. “I’m in the All-American game in Chicago, and, I’m in right field. And the first pitch was like 97 [miles per hour]. I said, ‘Damn, like 97 off the rip?' I’m usually facing, like, 80-to-85. We’re still in high school, though. So these are all high school players and these guys are probably going to go first round or something like that. I see 97, and I’m like, ‘Dang!' So they keep going. I see them throw an off-speed pitch, and it's like a 90-mile-per-hour breaking ball. I’m like, “Bro, what the hell? I’ve never seen nothing like that.'

“I’m like, ‘I'm going to see if I can go up there and hit this.' I went up there, I end up hitting it actually into third base — like a little dribbler to third base — and I end up beating it out and I’m on base, I’m like, ‘Bro these boys are throwing that hard as hell, and we’re in high school. What’s it going to be like when I get to the league?' I said, ‘Nah, I’ll go catch that football. I know these gon' work.' ”

As the second-ever player — behind Kyler Murray — to play in the Under Armour All-American Game for football and baseball, Brown was clearly a talented baseball player growing up.

Brown said it himself: He was already facing players who threw over 90 miles per hour in high school, and that wouldn't change as he progressed on his journey to the MLB.

Instead, Brown pursued football more seriously, even after being drafted by the San Diego Padres in the 19th round.

And after signing a three-year, $96 million contract with the Eagles, it's safe to say he made the right decision.

So, instead of facing 90-mile-per-hour pitches each at-bat in the MLB, AJ Brown is one of the top receivers in the NFL, winning his first Super Bowl with the Eagles after six seasons in the league.