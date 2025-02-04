Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman joked about the Chiefs being in his head. And maybe the Packers will be one day soon. But as far as the Super Bowl goes, the point man of the Tush Push, Cam Jurgens, updated fans about his injury status, according to a post on X by Eliot Shorr.

Cam Jurgens says he is good to go for Super Bowl LIX

Credits the trainers for getting him ready

Jurgens injured his back during the Divisional Round win over the Los Angeles Rams. He carried an active status for the NFC Championship but did not start. However, he got into the game when Landon Dickerson injured his knee.

Eagles C Cam Jurgens ready to roll

A tall order faced Jurgens, being thrust into the role of replacing legendary center Jason Kelce. However, Jurgens held up quite nicely, according to nfl.com.

“I think he's done a really nice job,” Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said. “It's never easy to replace a legend, which we all know how special of a player and leader Jason Kelce was. So he's had to step in and fill those shoes, and I think he's done a really nice job.

“Obviously, you look at everything first. You look at having 13 wins. Cam is the center of a 13-win football team. He's got to play good for that to happen. He's played good for us to be able to do that. You've got a 2,000-yard rusher, which is special. The center's got to play good for that to happen as well.”

Jurgens had to move from right guard to the center position. So he not only had to follow Kelce, but also had to learn a new position.

“I think all the writing is on the wall of how good of football he's played and all the good things he's done based off what this team has done,” Sirianni said. “And never easy to do what he had to do there, but he's really played good football through these 16 games.”

The Eagles’ offensive line has been a strength as is one of the major reasons for the team reaching the Super Bowl.