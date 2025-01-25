When Aaron Donald retired from the NFL heading into the 2024 NFL season, fans wondered if another power-rushing three technique would rise up through the rankings to take his spot as the unquestioned top defensive tackle in the league.

Well, as it turns out, Donald actually got to play against that very player during his final season, as then-rookie Jalen Calter has unquestionably filled his shoes as the NFL's new top tackle on the rise, so much so that the future Hall of Famer noted to LeSean McCoy on their text chain, who then shared it on his FS1 show, The Facility.

How does it feel to get such a major endorsement from the best defensive tackle of his era? Well, reporters asked Carter that very question in the lead-up to the NFC Championship game and were met with a very interesting answer indeed.

“Man, that's good. I didn't even see that yet, that's nice. I always wanted to talk to AD when we played him last year,” Carter told reporters. “I didn't get a chance to, but just to like hear that from him, one of the best, and I watched his film, and I learned from him, well that means a lot. I'm going to watch that video. If I like it, I'll watch it twenty times.”

Informed of the actual content of Shady McCoy's report, with the Eagles' Hall of Famer boldly sharing that he's “AD's replacement” in the NFL, Carter couldn't help but smile, as that's the highest praise a player in his position could receive.

“That sounds good, man, that sounds good. I like to hear that, man,” Carter declared. “That's love from an OG, you know, I don't even know what to say, man, that's love, man. If I'm getting it from him, that means somethign right there.”

On paper, some might argue with Donald's assertion, as the Eagles' second-year rusher has yet to have a double-digit sack season at the pro level, whereas the pride of Pitt had hit that mark in his second season, and averaged 11 per year over his decade in the NFL. With that being said, who would be able to identify a player who looks and plays like Aaron Donald better than Aaron Donald? If he's willing to hand out that endorsement and is cool with McCoy sharing it, who is anyone else to argue?

With just 35 games – and counting – on his resume, what Carter has been able to accomplish at the NFL level is truly special, especially considering Vic Fangio is rarely rotating him out of games, even on a team known for rolling eight deep on the line. If Carter's upward trajectory can continue, the sky really is the limit on his NFL career, much to the chagrin of fans in Philadelphia, down in Athens, Georgia, and Casa de Aaron Donald, where he will forever have a prominent spot on his NFL Sunday Ticket rotation.