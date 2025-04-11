While the San Francisco 49ers look at the big picture in the draft, they know the importance of using their bounty of picks for a few sleepers. But here is the 49ers’ perfect 2025 NFL Draft trade.

The No. 1 need for the 49ers is improving their defensive line. They have a lot of elements in place to make a strong run into and through the playoffs. But they must get the defense’s interior settled, or winning games consistently will be an offensive chore.

The problem with their search is the draft isn’t stock-loaded with premier run-stopping defenders who can also get pressure on the quarterback. There’s one guy in the first round who’s available. And he may not last until the 49ers pick at No. 11.

49ers GM John Lynch needs to trade with Patriots

Many NFL mock drafts have the Jacksonville Jaguars taking defensive tackle Mason Graham with the No. 5 pick. To subvert that selection, 49ers general manager John Lynch would need to deal with the Patriots at No. 4.

The good news is the Patriots appear to be willing to send the pick elsewhere — if Travis Hunter and Abdul Carter are both off the board. That seems likely with the Browns keeping their eyes on Carter and the Giants holding out hope for Hunter.

This allows the 49ers a chance to use some of their 11 picks to get the player they need. Here’s the list of the 49ers’ picks:

Round 1: No. 11 overall;

Round 2: No. 43

Round 3: Nos. 75, 100

Round 4: Nos. 113, 138

Round 5: Nos. 147, 160

Round 7: Nos. 227, 249, 252

They have the firepower to make New England happy. The first step is sending pick No. 11. Then the 49ers would likely need to deal their second-round pick at No. 43. They could also toss in pick No. 100. In return, they would receive the No. 4 overall pick and get the second of New England’s third-round picks (No. 77 overall).

The Patriots still get a very good player at No. 11, and they accompany that selection with a good second-round pick. This makes a lot of sense for the Patriots, who aren’t going to make a big step in the rebuilding process by getting one player — unless it’s Carter or Hunter.

What would Mason Graham bring to 49ers?

Second, head coach Kyle Shanahan reportedly thinks he can pretty much draft whoever and turn the prospect into a functional offensive lineman. Take that idea with a grain of salt, but it likely means the 49ers won’t be in the market for a high-ceiling offensive lineman in the first round.

First, Graham gets high marks across the board from NFL Draft analysts. The 6-foot-4, 296-pound Michigan product received a rating of 90.9 from NFL Draft Buzz.

“Graham fits the bill of an immediate impact starter who can anchor a defensive front while providing scheme versatility across multiple techniques,” NFL Draft Buzz wrote. “His combination of explosive power and technical refinement makes him an ideal fit for teams employing both one-gap and two-gap principles.

“What separates Graham from other defensive tackle prospects is his ability to dominate in multiple phases – he's equally adept at eating double teams in the run game as he is collapsing the pocket on passing downs.”

There’s a great deal of supporting evidence about Graham being a Week 1 starter. Part of it comes from his confidence level, according to nbcsportsbayarea.com.

“I feel like I've put in a lot of hard work,” Graham said. “I've been coached really well. All throughout high school and college, put in the extra time, put in the extra work, try to perfect and (be) the best player I could for my teammates.

“I pride myself on playing the run and the pass because I feel like that's what a complete D-lineman does. But, obviously, rushing the passer, I feel like I'm really good at, too. I can run through guys or I can be a finesse guy too at the same time. I feel like I affect every snap, run or pass. (And) I feel like I'm a dominant player, one of the most dominant players in this class.”

That’s a lot of confident words from a guy who hasn’t played an NFL snap. And that’s exactly what star players bring to the table, a belief in themselves.

Mason Graham has plenty of supporters

Another draft pundit, Daniel Jeremiah, put Graham at No. 4 among all positions in this year’s mix, according to nfl.com.

“Graham is a powerful defensive tackle with outstanding leverage and instincts,” Jeremiah wrote. “He’s one of the most consistent players in the draft class. Against the run, he has an impressive short-area burst to attack blockers. He excels in block destruction. (Also,) he stacks, finds the ball, chucks blockers to the side, and collects tackles.

“He is always in a leverage position and never gets uprooted. In the pass game, he has a violent club/rip move and a powerful bull rush. His effort is outstanding.”

NFL observers are already seeing value in his game, according to nfl.com.

“Graham can be a nightmare for O-line coaches because the defense can line him up over the worst athlete inside,” an NFL personnel director said.

The 49ers need to hit this trade hard and fast, and land a defensive anchor for years to come.