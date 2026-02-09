The Seattle Seahawks are Super Bowl champions once again! Seattle dominated New England in a 29-13 blowout victory in Super Bowl 60 on Sunday night. The Seahawks won the Super Bowl on the backs of their league-leading defense. One Seahawks defender could not believe how well he played when told about it after the game.

Seahawks linebacker Ernest Jones could not believe his own stats when talking with Chris Berman during a postgame interview.

“Congratulations, champ,” Berman said to Jones as he sat down for an interview after the Super Bowl via SportsCenter. “11 tackles.”

Jones paused briefly then replied “who had 11 tackles?”

Then Jones' face turned into a big smile after Berman and others told him that he logged 11 tackles. To be specific, Jones had 10 solo tackles and one assist. That shows he was making a lot of plays all by himself.

But Jones was far from the only Seahawks defender who made big plays on Sunday.

Seattle flustered New England's offense, constantly putting pressure on second-year quarterback Drake Maye. The Seahawks sacked Maye six times, picked him off twice, and forced the Patriots to punt eight times. One of those sacks on Maye was a strip sack that resulted in a fumble, which was recovered by the Seahawks.

Seattle's ability to force turnovers, and convert those turnovers into points, ended up being the difference in Super Bowl 60.

Both teams ended the game with similar yardage totals (335 for Seattle and 331 for New England) and ran roughly the same amount of plays.

But the Seahawks also got some competent play from their offense, too.

Sam Darnold went 19-of-38 for 202 passing yards and a touchdown. It was nothing extraordinary, but enough to get Seattle the win. There was also Kenneth Walker III, who rumbled for 135 rushing yards and 27 attempts. He also added two receptions for 26 receiving yards.

Walker's performance was good enough to win Super Bowl MVP.

The Seahawks have now won their second Lombardi Trophy in franchise history.