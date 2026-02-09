The Seattle Seahawks pulled clear to defeat the New England Patriots 29–13 in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium on Sunday night, claiming their second championship and avenging their Super Bowl XLIX loss.

Australian punter Michael Dickson stole the spotlight with a memorable performance, punting seven times for 335 yards at an average of 47.9 yards per punt. Only two of his punts were returned, producing just four total return yards. Three of his kicks were downed inside the Patriots' six-yard line, including punts that pinned New England at the three-yard line in the first half and the four-yard line late in the fourth quarter. One first-half punt was touched at the one-yard line, while a fourth-quarter kick, his longest of the night at 55 yards, settled one yard from the goal line, halting a brief Patriots push.

The victory made Dickson just the second Australian to play in and win a Super Bowl, following Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Jordan Mailata the previous year. He is also the first Australian punter to win a Super Bowl ring. Jesse Williams previously received a ring with Seattle in 2014 but did not play due to injury. Dickson is now one of three Australians to own a Super Bowl ring.

The 30-year-old finished his eighth NFL season and is the Seahawks' longest-serving player. He is a one-time Pro Bowler and the highest-paid punter in NFL history, having signed a four-year contract extension worth approximately US$16.2 million. During the 2025 regular season, Dickson recorded 52 punts for 2,548 yards, averaging 49.0 yards in 17 games, with a long of 60 yards and no blocks. In the 2025 playoffs, he added 15 punts for 710 yards at a 47.3-yard average over three games.

Dickson's journey to Super Bowl LX — his first career appearance in the big game — began in Sydney, where he was part of the Sydney Swans Academy before being overlooked in the AFL draft. He later trained with Prokick Academy in Melbourne, earned a scholarship to the University of Texas, won Texas Bowl MVP honours, and was drafted by Seattle in the fifth round in 2018.

Early in the game, with touchdowns few and far between, the Seahawks' control of field position was crucial. New England quarterback Drake Maye was sacked six times, turned the ball over three times, and did not lead a scoring drive until the final quarter. The Patriots were forced to punt repeatedly, including five times in the first half, as Seattle built a 12–0 lead through four Jason Myers field goals across the opening three quarters.

Dickson also handled holding duties on all five of Myers' field goals, going a perfect five-for-five. Those kicks accounted for the Seahawks' only points until the fourth quarter. Seattle finished with seven punts and no blocks allowed, while Dickson was also credited with clean handling of several poor snaps.

The Seahawks eventually broke through for the game's first touchdown early in the fourth quarter when quarterback Sam Darnold connected with tight end AJ Barner. Darnold finished with 202 passing yards, one touchdown, and no turnovers. New England responded with a 35-yard touchdown pass from Maye to Mack Hollins, but Dickson again flipped the field moments later. Seattle secured the win when Uchenna Nwosu returned a late turnover for a defensive touchdown after another sack of Maye.

Running back Kenneth Walker III earned Super Bowl MVP honours after recording 161 yards from scrimmage, including 135 rushing yards on 27 carries and 26 receiving yards.