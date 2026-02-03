It's like we're back in 2014 all over again. The Seattle Seahawks are back in the Super Bowl, facing a way-too-familiar opponent: the New England Patriots. There's a different cast in this reboot of a classic, though. Instead of Tom Brady vs. Russell Wilson, we have Drake Maye taking on Sam Darnold. And instead of Marshawn Lynch in the Seattle backfield, Kenneth Walker III is in the backfield.

The memory of the last Seahawks-Patriots Super Bowl is still fresh and a little painful in Seattle's minds. At the very least, Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald knows to avoid the same mistake that his predecessor made: not giving their star running back the ball at the one-yard line.

#Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald was asked what he’d do if it’s 2nd-and-goal from the 1-yard line, with 26 seconds left and down by four… “Is Beast Mode in the backfield?” 💀 (🎥 @BussinWTB) pic.twitter.com/SYftPiFF2x https://t.co/zM5gtkKcpm — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 3, 2026

This, of course, is a reference to the end of Super Bowl XLIX. The Seahawks drove down the field and were on the brink of securing their second Super Bowl win in the Wilson-Pete Carroll era. Seattle was on the one-yard line, just a few feet away from getting the lead with a touchdown. Carroll called for Wilson to throw a slant to Ricardo Lockette instead of a run play for Lynch. Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler jumped the pass for an interception, and the rest is history.

Walker is no Marshawn Lynch, but he's proven to be an effective weapon in the backfield this season. After sharing time with Zach Charbonnet for most of the season, Walker was thrust back into the spotlight after his fellow RB suffered a torn ACL. Walker has delivered big-time, scoring four touchdowns in two games and notching 178 yards on the ground.

This is redemption time for the Seahawks. More than a decade ago, Seattle's hearts were broken against the Patriots dynasty after an ill-advised decision. This time, the team has a chance to nip the second coming of New England's dynasty in the bud.