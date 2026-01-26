The Seattle Seahawks are headed to Super Bowl LX for the first time since the 2014 season, and their return to the NFL’s biggest stage has drawn praise from one of the most important figures in franchise history. Former Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson publicly congratulated Sam Darnold after the Seahawks' 31-27 win versus the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday, offering support for both the quarterback and the organization he once led to championship success.

Darnold put together one of the best performances of his career in the title game, completing 25 of 36 passes for 346 yards and three touchdowns at Lumen Field. The 28-year-old will become just the third quarterback in Seattle history to start a Super Bowl, joining Matt Hasselbeck and Wilson.

Shortly after the game, Wilson shared a message on X praising Darnold’s journey and achievement.

“Sam Darnold's comeback story over the past 2 years has been one of the most inspirational things to watch!” wrote Wilson. “Cool seeing him overcome!!! Congrats bro. Hope you win it!”

The 37-year-old signed off the post with “Go Hawks,” a phrase reminiscent of the days when he routinely ended interviews while leading the franchise.

Wilson, who spent the 2025 season with the New York Giants, appeared in six games and amassed 831 passing yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions, knows firsthand what it takes to reach and win a Super Bowl with the Seahawks. He was the team's starting quarterback from 2012 through 2021, earned nine Pro Bowl selections, was named an All-Pro once, and led the NFL in passer rating in 2015. Wilson guided Seattle to back-to-back Super Bowl appearances following the 2013 and 2014 seasons, winning Super Bowl XLVIII but lost Super Bowl XLIX to the New England Patriots.

That history adds extra meaning to the Seahawks' upcoming matchup. Seattle will face the Patriots in Super Bowl LX, a rematch of Super Bowl XLIX. Darnold now has an opportunity to do what Wilson could not in his final Super Bowl appearance and bring home Seattle's second Lombardi Trophy.

Darnold's path to this moment has been well documented. The third overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, he began his career with the New York Jets before later stops with the Carolina Panthers and the San Francisco 49ers, where he served as a backup in 2023. He revitalized his career with the Minnesota Vikings in 2024, earning Pro Bowl honors, but was released after the season as Minnesota turned to their first-round pick in the 2024 draft, JJ McCarthy. Darnold then signed a three-year, $105 million contract with the Seahawks in the 2025 offseason, and the rest is history. In his first season with Seattle, he led the team to 14 wins, the NFC's top seed, and two playoff victories.

Among quarterbacks from his draft class, which includes Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, and Baker Mayfield, Darnold is the first to reach the Super Bowl. His chance to become the first of that group to win a Lombardi Trophy will come on Feb. 8 at 6:30 p.m. ET.