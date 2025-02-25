Mel Kiper Jr. has what he thinks is the perfect scenario for the Tennessee Titans. But here’s a similar approach with a different generational talent and a different veteran quarterback. Meanwhile, Tennessee revealed trade calls for the No. 1 pick, according to a post on X by Adam Schefter.

Titans GM Mike Borgonzi told reporters that he has received calls about the availability of the No. 1 overall pick. The Titans will listen, but it’s too early in the process for any decisions.

The Titans have a lot of work to do in the 2025 NFL offseason. They’re coming off a disastrous 3-14 season under first-year head coach Brian Callahan. The roster needs a ton of improvement.

Will Titans take Abdul Carter, Travis Hunter, or trade No. 1 pick?

It’s nice to be at the top. And it’s especially good for the Titans because they don’t have to go in a certain direction. They could take Abdul Carter or Travis Hunter. Or they could grab a quarterback. They could also deal the No. 1 pick, move back a few spots, and get several good players.

Whatever the case, Borgonzi has several options, according to nfl.com.

“Anytime you have the No. 1 pick, it's going to be a topic of conversation,” Borgonzi said. “I would say we've had some phone calls. I would keep those phone calls to the vest, but we've had some phone calls.”

Borgonzi said the Titans have to make the decision that best fits the organization.

“At the end of the day, we have to make the best decision for the Titans,” he said. “And if we deem taking a quarterback is the most important thing right now, then we'll do that. But we have to go through this process here. So (the combine) is like one touchpoint in the process.”

Of course, Borgonzi already said he would not pass up on a “generational talent” in the draft. He said there are several he might consider but declined to name them.

“There's a handful of players, anytime that you're at the top of the draft, that you would deem generational talents,” Borgonzi said. “And we certainly feel that (way) this year as well.”

That also means the Titans won’t want to drop too many spots in any trade. That limits their trade partners.