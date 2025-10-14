Cam Ward is not having a ton of fun as a rookie with the Tennessee Titans.

Having been drafted No. 1 overall, Ward was believed to be a game-changer coming into the NFL. Unfortunately for him, he wasn't able to change enough in the Titans' games to prevent a 1-5 start and head coach Brian Callahan being fired.

But Ward isn't dejected; he seems pretty motivated to start getting his licks back.

“I’m not playing how I want to play right now,” Ward said, via The Athletic's Michael Silver. “So, once I play how I want to play, I think the league will be f—-d.”

Ward has become borderline obsessive about improving as a starting quarterback and a team, which, despite the current circumstances, is exactly what you want if you're a Titans fan.

“I can’t step away from it, honestly,” Ward said. “There’s so much tape I watch, whether it’s of myself, other quarterbacks or the opponent we’re playing. I think about it, really, at all times. If it’s quiet, I’m probably thinking about a play I messed up or something that I’ve seen (on film). So, yeah, I really don’t stop thinking about it.

“A lot of times, it’s (about) the bad plays. It’s frustrating for me because I’m not playing how I want to play. I can’t play no damn worse. I can, but s–t, I ain’t trying to. The only way is up.”

Through six games, Ward has completed just 55% of his passes, is averaging around 180 yards per game, and has thrown 3 touchdowns and 4 interceptions.

The good news is that Ward had one of his better games to date this past week vs. the Las Vegas Raiders; on the road for the third consecutive week, Ward completed a career-high 68.4% of his attempts and threw for 222 yards, a touchdown, and an interception.

The bad news is that he took six sacks, which ties the most he's had in any game this year (with his debut vs. the Denver Broncos), and the Titans lost, scoring just 10 points, which is the second-lowest output (behind a shutout loss vs. the Houston Texans two weeks ago).

With Callahan's firing, Mike McCoy, a longtime NFL offensive assistant and former San Diego Chargers head coach, has been named Tennessee's interim head coach. It remains to be seen if McCoy makes changes to the staff after he settles into his new role.