At this point, it seems like a foregone conclusion that the Tennessee Titans will draft Cam Ward of Miami with the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. However, the Titans' former head coach, Jeff Fisher, who led them to a Super Bowl appearance, has sent a warning to them.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Fisher advised the team against falling for Ward too much. He told them to “be careful about convincing yourself that you really, really like this player at that pick.”

“You've got to be careful about getting too much information and falling in love with somebody that's not the answer to your problems,” he warned.

One potential option would be for the Titans to trade out of the first overall pick. There would likely be several suitors if they chose to do so, as many teams are desperate to land their franchise guy. “You can turn the corner real quickly by acquiring high picks over the next couple years,” Fisher explained.

Jeff Fisher was the Titans head coach from 1995-2010. During his career, he led the Titans to their only Super Bowl appearance in 2000.

Will the Titans draft Cam Ward first overall in the 2025 NFL Draft?

The Titans will still likely select Ward with the first pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Currently, Will Levis is their starting quarterback. While he is only heading into his third season in the pros, he does not appear to be the answer under center.

In 21 games across two seasons, Levis has led the Titans to a 5-16 record. In 2024, he went 2-10 as the team's starter. Levis threw 13 touchdowns to 12 interceptions and had several viral moments associated with his turnovers.

Now, the team appears to be turning the page on Levis. Bringing in Ward, who is coming off an incredible 2024 season with Miami, could turn the franchise around.

He is coming off a season where he averaged 9.5 yards per attempt. Ward threw 39 touchdowns to just seven interceptions in 13 games, adding another four touchdowns on the ground.

There are other options at the first pick as well, such as Abdul Carter, Shedeur Sanders, and Travis Hunter, but the Titans appear dead set on Ward.

Ward has not been hiding it well, either. During a recent Fortnite livestream, Ward was asked for his top four running backs in the NFL. Two of the four were Titans players, Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears.

During that same stream, Ward was asked about his top four wide receivers as well. Ward named Titans wideouts Calvin Ridley and Treylon Burks in his list.