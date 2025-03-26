On Tuesday, a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter seemed to indicate that the Tennessee Titans were becoming more firm in their stance with the No. 1 pick, leaning toward drafting Cam Ward after his Pro Day at Miami on Monday. However, the Titans were looking around for a potentially better trade offer on Tuesday, according to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. Florio wrote about why this might be a concern for the team.

“The concern comes from the lack of subtlety,” Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk wrote. “It's one thing for the Titans to conclude privately that the price for the first pick has gone up. It's another thing for the information to be presented in a way that feels like a deliberate leak. That feels like an effort to get a better trade package, not so that they can reject it but so that they can accept it. That feels like they're hoping someone will make them an offer they can't refuse.”

If the Titans are truly hoping to trade the No. 1 pick, they seemingly have done a good job building up leverage. However, if they do not select a quarterback, the Titans have not made a notable move when it comes to adding a veteran, so if they do trade out of the No. 1 spot, the position would remain unsolved for the upcoming season.

It will be interesting to see if buzz about a potential trade does ramp up in the coming weeks. However, taking it all the way up to the draft could maximize the Titans' leverage. A team like the New York Giants could be interested in trading up for Ward, or maybe the Cleveland Browns have Ward graded much higher than Shedeur Sanders. We are just under a month away from the first round of the NFL Draft, and although the Titans seem likely to take Ward, maybe there is a price that would get them to move out of the No. 1 spot.