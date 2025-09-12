The Washington Commanders will have to claw their way back against the home-team Green Bay Packers in the second half, but that should be more manageable now that their rookie cornerback is back on the field. Trey Amos, who made one of his squad's lone highlights in the first 30 minutes of action, suffered a shoulder injury before returning in the second quarter, via ESPN's John Keim.

The second-round draft pick will need to be healthy and sharp if the Commanders are going to shift momentum coming out of halftime. He made a spectacular pass breakup in the end zone while covering fellow rookie Matthew Golden. Despite that timely play, his team trails the Packers 17-3 at time of print.

Washington is already without veteran defensive end Deatrich Wise Jr., who was carted off the field after his leg got rolled up on during a Green Bay extra point attempt, so it cannot afford to lose any more defensive players. The long-term implications are obvious, but the Commanders could also gain a tremendous amount of confidence if they leave Lambeau Field with a comeback victory. Jordan Love seems intent on preventing that from happening, though.

The Packers quarterback completed 13-of-18 passes for 214 yards and a touchdown in the first half, showing his opponent just how different it is to face Green Bay on the road rather than the New York Giants at home. Nevertheless, Washington boasts plenty of firepower and has plenty of time to make this a competitive affair. Luckily, Amos will be a participant in this comeback bid.

The 23-year-old earned First-Team All-SEC honors with Ole Miss in 2024 and is tasked with joining four-time Pro Bowler Marshon Lattimore in shutting down wide receivers on the outside. The Packers have a number of options to employ, even though Jayden Reed exited the game with a shoulder injury of his own. Washington's secondary must be on high alert.

Though, if nothing else, it is encouraging to see Trey Amos start to figure things out at the NFL level.