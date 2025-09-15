The Washington Commanders made a quick move to add depth after the injury to running back Austin Ekeler. According to FOX Sports reporter Greg Auman, Washington signed running back former Cardinals RB Chase Edmonds to the practice squad. The veteran back spent 2023 with Buccaneers and previously made his name with the Cardinals. Ekeler's injury setback left a hole in the backfield, and the Commanders wasted no time finding help.

The timing of the signing makes sense given how important Austin Ekeler was expected to be. Washington envisioned him as a versatile weapon in the run and pass game. An Achilles injury has now taken him out of the lineup, leaving the Commanders in need of an experienced runner. Chase Edmonds offers that, bringing years of production from his days as part of the Arizona Cardinals. He has shown flashes of explosiveness and the ability to catch passes out of the backfield.

For the Commanders, this is not just a stopgap. Edmonds could play a role if he proves healthy and sharp. His history with the Cardinals showed he can excel in a complementary role, and his time with Tampa Bay gave him a chance to adapt in another system. Washington already has a young group of backs with upside, and the addition of Edmonds provides stability. His presence can help ease the load on the rest of the depth chart.

Greg Auman’s report highlighted that Edmonds joins the Commanders practice squad for now, but the chance of him seeing game action is real. With Ekeler sidelined, the coaching staff may look to Edmonds sooner rather than later. For a team that relies on balance and steady backfield play, this move signals urgency. The Commanders know they cannot afford to slip with the season still young. Losing Austin Ekeler is a blow, but signing Chase Edmonds keeps the Commanders backfield competitive and prepared for the weeks ahead.